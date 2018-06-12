White Sox visit La Rabida Children’s Hospital for Sox Serve Week

Sox Serve Week continued Tuesday morning with a visit by members of the White Sox organization to La Rabida Children’s Hospital.

Second baseman Yoan Moncada, outfielder Charlie Tilson and designated hitter Matt Davidson spent time making the young patients of La Rabida feel like major-leaguers.

“It makes me happy to bring those kids joy,” Moncada said. “I know it’s a tough situation for them but we try to do our best to bring a little joy to those kids.”

The players visited multiple hospital rooms and the kids’ eyes sparkled once they appeared. They concluded their day with ballpark activities that included face painting, balloon animals and a visit from Southpaw. By the visit’s end, it was hard to tell who was enjoying themselves more.

“For me, it’s so amazing to have the ability to put on a jersey and see a kid’s face light up like I’m some type of superhero,” Davidson said.

The event was part of the team’s week of community service, Sox Serve Week. The organization set the tone Monday with its Random Acts of Kindness event. White Sox front office staff and team members were deployed across Chicago to spread cheer.

The community outreach events will continue through the end of the week. Wednesday’s event will grant the ultimate wish to a young Sox fan battling cancer.

Sox vice president of community relations Christine O’Reilly said the organization will bring the child to Guaranteed Rate Field to participate in the ultimate game-day experience.

The best part is the child has no idea.

“I think the White Sox really set the bar for community engagement and supporting our community,” O’Reilly said.

As much as community outreach is part of the organization’s culture, the players embrace it to the fullest. Every request is met with players eager to get involved.

“To be a part of an organization that wants to do this first and it kind of lines up with what we want to do personally too is awesome,” Davidson said.