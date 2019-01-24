White Sox waiting game for Manny Machado extends into SoxFest

“May we please put you on hold?”

That could have been the appropriate line for White Sox players and coaches making phone calls to season ticket holders from Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday, a day ahead of SoxFest, the fan convention runs through Sunday.

As far as anyone knows, neither Manny Machado or Bryce Harper will be unveiled this weekend, which means more waiting for a fan base whose hopes have been raised since Machado met with the Sox on Dec. 17 at their ballpark. He is believed to be mulling a seven-year deal below $200 million, and waiting to see if teams besides the Sox and Phillies join in the bidding with less than three weeks till the start of spring training.

That would be more than double the largest contract ever given to a Sox and if agreed to, send some kind of power surge through the Sox rebuild. Machado will be at the forefront of everyone’s mind this weekend, and as you’d expect, he was a topic fans wanted to talk about on the phone with prospects Dylan Cease and Zack Collins and newly acquired first baseman Yonder Alonso. Alonso, Machado’s brother-in-law and good buddy, was asked about Machado on his first call.

Yonder Alonso (left) talks by phone with a White Sox season ticket holder Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field. SoxFest is this weekend. (Photo by Daryl Van Schouwen)

“Work on it, will ya?” the fan said.

“I’ll work on it,” Alonso said.

“A lot of surprises are going to come our way.’’

Alonso may have been talking about the 2019 team in general and not specifically to Machado and the Sox, but when he met with media he kept fans hoping.

“The future is bright for him and his family,’’ Alonso said. “And like I said, he might be my neighbor.’’

For fans, the maybes and maybe nots have been dragging on much too long in a slow moving free agent market. In the meantime, they would welcome another upgrade via trade – the Sox are said to be among the teams talking to the Dodgers about outfielder Joc Pederson – to create some fresh buzz around the Hilton Chicago this weekend.

But don’t get your hopes up on that one, either. Manager Rick Renteria wasn’t expecting any surprises for fans this weekend, he said Wednesday.

“It would be fun, but not that I’m aware of,” Renteria said.

If nothing happens, the sold-out event will have plenty to hang its hat on with Ozzie Guillen making his first appearance since he was manager, a seminar featuring five Hall of Famers (Frank Thomas, Jim Thome, Tim Raines, Carlton Fisk and inductee Harold Baines), Guillen and vice president Ken Williams on stage with Dewayne Wise reminiscing about Mark Buehrle’s perfect game, autographs from top prospects such as Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, Cease, Michael Kopech, Nick Madrigal and questions for Hahn about Machado.

There’s just no getting around them.

Even Cease, the Minor League Pitcher of the Year who hasn’t worn a Sox uniform yet, was asked about Machado Thursday. No one will escape it.

“Yeah, I mean it’s fun to dream about all that but that is way above my pay grade,’’ Cease said. “Hopefully it happens. You never know.”