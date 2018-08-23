White Sox carry on without manager Rick Renteria
DETROIT — White Sox manager Rick Renteria stayed in Chicago for further tests while the team opened a seven-game road trip Thursday afternoon in Detroit.
Renteria, who was hospitalized before the Sox game against the Twins in Minneapolis Monday after complaining of lightheadedness, returned to RUSH hospital Thursday for a second day of tests, the Sox said.
“He’s still dealing with lightheadedness, which was was the cause of why he went in the first place and they’re still trying to figure out what’s going on there,” said bench coach Joe McEwing, who is managing the team for a fourth consecutive day in Renteria’s absence.
“I talked to him this morning and he’s doing well. He’s in good spirits and sounded great.”
The Sox (48-78), who have won 11 of their last 19 games, have won two of three with McEwing in charge.
“Just keep going and keep grinding and get over it,” McEwing said. “Ricky’s put us all in an amazing spot, a position to succeed. Not just our whole coaching staff but our whole ballclub, just following and continuing to learn from him every day, try to to go out there and put our ballclub in the best position to win.”
The Sox play four games in Detroit, starting with a 12:10 p.m. (CST) game at Comerica Park Thursday. Right-hander James Shields (5-14, 4.39 ERA) starts for the Sox against Tigers lefty Matthew Boyd (7-11, 4.27).
The Sox lineup:
Anderson SS
LaMarre LF
Garcia RF
Davidson 1B
Rondon DH
Moncada 2B
Narvaez C
Sanchez 3B
Engel CF
Shields P