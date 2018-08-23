White Sox carry on without manager Rick Renteria

DETROIT — White Sox manager Rick Renteria stayed in Chicago for further tests while the team opened a seven-game road trip Thursday afternoon in Detroit.

Renteria, who was hospitalized before the Sox game against the Twins in Minneapolis Monday after complaining of lightheadedness, returned to RUSH hospital Thursday for a second day of tests, the Sox said.

“He’s still dealing with lightheadedness, which was was the cause of why he went in the first place and they’re still trying to figure out what’s going on there,” said bench coach Joe McEwing, who is managing the team for a fourth consecutive day in Renteria’s absence.

“I talked to him this morning and he’s doing well. He’s in good spirits and sounded great.”

White Sox manager Rick Renteria looks over his line up with Joe McEwing before a spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Sox (48-78), who have won 11 of their last 19 games, have won two of three with McEwing in charge.

“Just keep going and keep grinding and get over it,” McEwing said. “Ricky’s put us all in an amazing spot, a position to succeed. Not just our whole coaching staff but our whole ballclub, just following and continuing to learn from him every day, try to to go out there and put our ballclub in the best position to win.”

The Sox play four games in Detroit, starting with a 12:10 p.m. (CST) game at Comerica Park Thursday. Right-hander James Shields (5-14, 4.39 ERA) starts for the Sox against Tigers lefty Matthew Boyd (7-11, 4.27).

The Sox lineup:

Anderson SS

LaMarre LF

Garcia RF

Davidson 1B

Rondon DH

Moncada 2B

Narvaez C

Sanchez 3B

Engel CF

Shields P