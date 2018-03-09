You’ll never believe where Bobby Jenks keeps his ’05 White Sox World Series ring

Bobby Jenks said he keeps his World Series ring in a "junk drawer." | Scott Audette/Associated Press

Most athletes claim their championship rings as one of their most prized possessions. Some may display their ring(s) in custom trophy cases, while others lock them away in safes.

Former White Sox reliever Bobby Jenks is not like most athletes, and he keeps his 2005 World Series ring in a rather unique place.

Rather than showing off the ring worth nearly $20,000, Jenks said he keeps it in a “junk drawer” in the bottom of his dresser.

“It’s in its box though,” Jenks clarified.

What else does Jenks keep in this drawer?

Jenks, who played for the White Sox from 2005 through 2010, said his ring is cluttered with a couple of knives, watches and a few odd pairs of socks that don’t have a match.

Jenks appeared in each game of the 2005 World Series, pitching a total of five innings and making the series’ final pitch.

Jenks spoke with the Sun-Times Thursday evening as he served up dinner and interacted with families at the Ronald McDonald House downtown.

Former #WhiteSox Bobby Jenks is serving up dinner tonight at Ronald McDonald House pic.twitter.com/ni79j5dVQg — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) March 9, 2018

The two-time All-Star said meeting families at the Ronald McDonald House is a humbling experience especially since he has five children of his own.

“I was blessed and my kids are healthy,” Jenks said. “But at the same time, anything could happen and they can get into an accident tomorrow. And I could be in the same situation.”

This cute little girl took her hat from Bobby and ran #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/cSmIN4qS4R — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) March 9, 2018

