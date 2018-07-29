White Sox acquire lefty pitcher Caleb Frare from Yankees

The White Sox took a flier on a young reliever by acquiring Yankees minor leaguer Caleb Frare in exchange for $1.5 million in international signing bonus pool money. Frare, 25, will be assigned to Class AAA Charlotte, the team announced.

Frare is a 6-1, 210-pound left-hander who has slowly climbed up New York’s minor league ranks since being selected in the 11th round of the 2012 MLB Draft. He had spent most of the 2018 season with Class AA Trenton, where he posted an impressive 0.62 ERA with 57 strikeouts and 15 walks in 43.2 innings.

The Yankees recently promoted him to their Class AAA affiliate.

The club didn’t have an opportunity coming for him at the big league level, however, so the White Sox are taking a shot on hoping he can carve out a spot in their bullpen soon. New York otherwise would’ve risked losing the lefty in the Rule 5 draft.

If Frare make a seamless transition from Class AA to Class AAA, then there will likely be an opportunity waiting for him on the South Side eventually. He’s already shown he can mow down hitters at lower levels.