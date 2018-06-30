White Sox’ Yoan Moncada learning on the job — the hard way

ARLINGTON, Texas – Baseball had always come easy for Yoan Moncada.

Mastering the game is not a cinch, though, as the 23-year-old second baseman and a face of the White Sox rebuild is learning.

Baseball is hard.

“Yes it is,’’ Moncada said.

Yoan Moncada bobbles a grounder for an error on a ball hit by Minnesota Twins' Jake Cave during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

The game’s consensus No. 1 prospect a year ago who had been signed for $31 million by the Boston Red Sox and cost them another $31 million in luxury taxes, Moncada was the White Sox’ big get in the Chris Sale trade two Decembers ago. After hitting .231/.338/.412 with eight homers and three stolen bases in 54 games late last season, Moncada was at .223/.291/.402 with 10 homers and eight stolen bases in 73 games in 2018. Going into the Sox’ late game against the Rangers Saturday, the switch-hitting second baseman’s strikeout total was at 115, and the rate has gone up while his walk rate has declined. He also had a team-high 13 errors at second base.

Almost everyone expected better, Moncada included.

“I did not expect to have as many tough, difficult moments as I’ve been having,” Moncada, through translator Billy Russo, told the Sun-Times Friday.

Moncada’s body language is so relaxed, his demeanor so calm, his manner of talking so pleasant, a trap is set for anyone who wants to see nonchalance. We haven’t seen him erupt in frustration after a strikeout this season, and we probably won’t.

“I’m not that kind of person who is going to show his emotions,’’ Moncada said. “I’m not the player who is going to throw a helmet or break a bat. When I have a bad moment, I keep it to myself. It won’t make a difference if I show the people what my feelings are.

“Yes, of course there are days when you are ticked off, when you are mad. But life is too short to [blow up] over those situation. You feel bad, or mad, but you have to keep going. You have to have your mind right for the next opportunity.’’

Some view Moncada’s performance as maddening, though. Former Sox manager Ozzie Guillen, a commentator for NBC Sports Chicago among other media outlets, described the good and bad Moncada as only Guillen can by saying “I hate him three days and love him two.’’

Guillen also acknowledged Moncada’s considerable talent in the next sentence.

Fans see it when Moncada hits the long ball, steals a base, or makes a diving stop. The called third strikes, the swings and misses and the errors on routine plays, not so much. Some realize it’s early in his development while others are not as high on Moncada as they were a year ago.

“I don’t pay attention to that,’’ Moncada said. “You can’t control what people say or write. All you can do is play the game, knowing we’re the ones who understand how tough it is to make a play, how difficult it is to hit a baseball. When we make mistakes, we know what we’re doing wrong.’’

On a sweltering late Friday afternoon under a blazing Texas sun, Moncada emerged from an air conditioned clubhouse for some extra work, fielding ground balls from third base coach Nick Capra as bench coach Joe McEwing stood within earshot. A few hours later, he moved to his left to get in front of a ground ball, had it bounce off his glove and then – with enough time to get the runner at first – couldn’t get a handle on the ball sitting on the grass.

The No. 1 lesson he’s learned is that it’s going to take longer than he thought.

“I’ve learned that this is a process, it’s something young guys have to get used to,’’ he said. “You can’t get frustrated at any point. If you keep your faith in what you do, you’re going to be good.’’

Veteran first baseman and fellow Cuban Jose Abreu stays at his side. Even on the road, Abreu’s locker is next to Moncada’s.

“I talk to Abreu a lot,’’ Moncada said. “He has helped me a lot. Always giving me advice on ways to get better.’’

The advice is starting to come from other sources, including fans, some of them growing impatient wanting to see more and wanting to see it now.

“I take all the attention and I convert it to motivation,’’ Moncada said. “That gives me the strength to come here every day, and enjoy the game, to try to have fun and do the things I can do. I don’t feel pressure from it, I feel motivation.’’