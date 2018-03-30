Confident Lucas Giolito up next for White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Right-hander Lucas Giolito had butterflies before Opening Day Thursday, and it wasn’t even his day to pitch.

Looking around Kauffman Stadium, the moment “kind of piled up on top of”’ his first major league experience with the Washington Nationals two seasons ago.

There are more butterflies to come. Giolito, with seven good late season starts and an outstanding spring under his belt, takes the ball in the 1-0 White Sox’ second game of the season against the Royals Saturday night. And next Thursday, he’s lined up to start the Sox’ home opener against the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“That’s going to be a lot of fun,” Giolito said, stopping himself to avoid breaking the code of not looking ahead. “But step one is here.”

Lucas Giolito warms up prior to a spring training game. (AP)

A Nationals 2012 first-round pick (16th overall) acquired in the Adam Eaton trade, the 6-6 Giolito has taken important steps since he struggled in his first Sox spring training a year ago. With the help of pitching coach Don Cooper and Class AAA pitching coach Steve McCatty, Giolito got his mind right, shaped up his curveball and, this spring, rediscovered some lost velocity. In Arizona, he looked like the best pitcher in the Sox rotation.

Pitching coach Don Cooper says Giolito “was a different guy” when he saw him the second time around after his callup from Charlotte. He posted a 2.38 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings.

“Looking back, in [2017] spring training he was in search of stuff that wasn’t really attainable,’’ Cooper said. “He was looking for more velocity. What I saw was enough stuff.

“If you are pitching and pouring your strikes in — he has four pitches and changes speeds — you have enough stuff. He was tying himself up mentally, searching for some velocity. It wasn’t allowing his other pitches to even come out to play. The mental guy was choking the physical guy and not letting the physical guy have his best attributes come out to play.’’

Giolito’s lack of confidence drained him, Cooper said.

Now, his confidence is filling him up.

“He’s maturing a little bit and that process is going to be continued throughout the 2018 season,’’ Cooper said.

Whatever tension Giolito feels Saturday and next Thursday is the good kind, not the sort that tied him up, as Cooper said, and it doesn’t figure to get the best of him. He appears poised beyond his 23 years and confident in his craft as ever. The curveball was sharpened up this spring, a top priority, and thrown for strikes. He’s also working with two different changeups.

And now he enters 2018 on his first opening day roster “feeling very confident about my pitches, where I am both physically and mentally.”

“And having a strong spring always helps,” he said. “I have a much more positive attitude, feeling very sure of myself, very confident every time I take the ball.

“There’s a lot more confidence, a sense of belonging. Feeling at home in the clubhouse, with all the guys developing that family atmosphere. And having a lot of fun with each other. There is definitely a different vibe for me this year.”