Who is new Bears head coach Matt Nagy? ‘Intense,’ ‘motivated’ and ‘a leader’

Matt Nagy got the top bunk, Mike Cecere the bottom.

The two had met on their official recruiting visit to Delaware and became fast friends — Nagy was the strong-armed, if slow-footed quarterback from Pennsylvania, Cecere a stud defensive lineman from New Jersey.

The two would live together for five years, starting with their redshirt freshman season in 1997 and through their star turns. The Fightin’ Blue Hens made the 2000 NCAA FCS semifinals, Nagy rewrote their passing records and Cecere became the first Delaware player to ever be named all-Atlantic-10 player.

There might be no better person, then, to answer the question Bears fans spent Monday asking after general manager Ryan Pace christened him the 16th head coach in franchise history: Who, exactly, is Nagy?

The Bears hired Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, right, as their head coach. (AP)

He was the Chiefs offensive coordinator who helped revive their season, taking over play-calling duties from head coach Andy Reid and finishing the regular season 4-1 before a crushing playoff loss Saturday.

He’s a quarterback mentor — both to Alex Smith, who played perhaps his finest season, and first-round pick Patrick Mahomes — and, more importantly, a Mitch Trubisky fan.

He and wife Stacey, who he met in high school, are the parents to four boys, including twins.

But more than anything, he’s still the 17-year-old who lay on the top bunk with a pen.

“He was so far beyond anybody else,” Cecere said. “He already had a full notebook of offensive plays he’d made himself. You just knew he was going places.”

• • •

The Fightin’ Blue Hens were out of eye-black stickers. Nagy, a creature of habit as a player, wouldn’t calm down.

College Football Hall of Fame head coach Tubby Raymond sent Jerry Oravitz, then his operations director, to find out what was wrong — and to fix it. Oravitz’s baseball instincts kicked in — he ran to the catering office, got two bottles of wine, burned the cork and smeared it on the star player.

“Once he’s between the lines, he’s razor-sharp, locked-in, intense,” Oravitz said. “Probably from the time we recruited him, you could see he had an unbelievable amount of intelligence and fire. He was extremely critical of himself.”

That’s why, even though Nagy wasn’t recruited by a Div. I-A school, but eventually set Delaware records with 502 completions, 8,214 passing yards and 58 touchdowns in his career.

“He was a leader from Day 1,” Cecere said. “Everyone respected how smart he was, with regard to the offensive mind, work ethic and how smart he was. And his arm spoke for itself. His accuracy spoke for itself.”

The Lancaster, Penn., native played six years in the Arena League, where he totaled 374 touchdowns and 55 interceptions. A high school coach who’d started a real estate career, Nagy spent the summers of 2008 and 2009 as a training camp intern with the Eagles.

He even spent one morning on the team — he signed to play after Kevin Kolb was hurt, but the NFL disallowed the contract for fear of setting a precedent of stashing coaches as interns.

His Eagles connection dated to college: Brett Veach, one of his favorite receiving targets at Delaware, Reid’s assistant. When Veach was promoted to a scouting position, he suggested Nagy take his place. Nagy gave up his real estate job.

After he served as Reid’s assistant in 2010 Nagy was promoted to offensive quality control coach. He followed Reid and Veach to Kansas City, where he was the quarterbacks coach for three seasons, the co-offensive coordinator last year and the offensive coordinator this season.

Veach was named the Chiefs’ general manager last summer.

“I was with him when he started his journey in the NFL, and to see him climb the ranks and achieve his goal of becoming a head coach is outstanding,” Veach said in a statement. “Matt is passionate and motivated, and as a former player he has a great feel for the locker room.

• • •

The Bears hope it translates to the quarterback room, too.

They wanted a play-caller to be their head coach and Trubisky mentor, yet Nagy had the least experience among the four offensive minds they interviewed between Friday and Sunday.

Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had head-coaching experience and both figure to land jobs elsewhere, once their teams lose in the playoffs. Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, who the Bears interviewed Saturday, was the Browns’ coordinator in 2015, calling more plays than Nagy did this year.

Still, it’s easy to imagine Pace squinting and seeing Smith’s athleticism in Trubisky, Tyreek Hill’s speed in Tarik Cohen and — squint really hard — tight Adam Shaheen turning into a poor man’s Travis Kelce.

The futures of both Nagy and Pace, who figure to be tied to each other with four-year contracts, depend on Trubisky’s growth.

He needs to be Nagy’s Xs and Os, come to life.

“I knew all he needed was a shot, and that he was going to grow through the ranks quickly …” Cecere said “A lot of these guys take years and years and years to get where he is now. It just goes to show you how well-respected and how intelligent he really is with regards to the offensive mind.”

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com