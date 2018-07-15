Who makes the team? Handicapping the Bears’ roster on the eve of training camp

Matt Nagy will have plenty of time to sort through his first preseason — and, along with general manager Ryan Pace, pick his first roster. When the Bears report to training camp in Bourbonnais on Thursday, it will start a 45-day window in which the Bears must whittle their roster from 90 players to 53 by the NFL’s cut-down day Sept. 1. The extra week of training camp comes with a fifth preseason contest, the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 2 against the Ravens.

Below, we handicap the Bears’ 53-man roster:

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

Bears receiver Kevin White is entering the final year of his rookie deal. (AP)

They’ll likely keep: 3

They’re in: Mitch Trubisky, Chase Daniel, Tyler Bray

They’re out: None

Battle to watch: Trubisky vs. the playbook. Daniel and Bray were signed to help the second-year quarterback digest Nagy’s offense. The Bears have been impressed with the results thus far.

The big number: 3 — Nagy’s Chiefs kept three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster last year.

He said it: “I just feel like I know what to expect more on a day-to-day basis — what I need to do, how I can make my teammates’ job easier — and just continue to set goals.” — Trubisky

Running backs

They’ll likely keep: 4

They’re in: Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen, Benny Cunningham

They’re on the bubble: Taquan Mizzell, FB Michael Burton

They’re out: Ryan Nall

Battle to watch: Cohen vs. receiver. If the Bears fall in love with splitting Cohen wide, could they keep an extra running back?

The big number: 528 — Rushes by Howard the past two seasons, fifth-most in the NFL.

He said it: “ You can put (Cohen) in a lot of different places, that’s obvious. But you need to balance that. You need to make sure that you’re not doing too much to where you slow him down because he’s not thinking.” — Nagy

Wide receivers

They’ll likely keep: 6

They’re in: Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, Anthony Miller, Kevin White

They’re on the bubble: Josh Bellamy, Bennie Fowler, Marlon Brown, Tanner Gentry, Javon Wims

They’re out: DeMarcus Ayers, Matt Fleming, Garrett Johnson

Battle to watch: Bears vs. the training room. Robinson enters camp having not yet practiced in full since tearing his left ACL in last year’s opener. White has finished three NFL games in three years. Injury concerns at receiver spoiled previous training camps; will it happen again?

The big number: $2.69 million —White’s guaranteed salary, making his roster spot seem safe.

He said it: “The thing that he brings to this team is his dominating factor, going up and getting balls and being the receiver that can take the toll of being a 10-catch-a-game receiver. That’s one thing we will need going into the season.” — Gabriel on Robinson

Tight ends

They’ll likely keep: 4

They’re in: Trey Burton, Dion Sims, Adam Shaheen

They’re on the bubble: Daniel Brown, Ben Braunecker

They’re out: Zach Miller, Colin Thompson

Battle to watch: The fourth tight end. Brown and Braunecker, who played 43 and 35 percent of the Bears’ special teams snaps last year, respectively, will fight for a job on kicks.

The big number: 122 — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s league-leading targets in Nagy’s offense last year, tops among NFL tight ends.

He said it: “Route running. And his hands. And his understanding of getting himself open. That is what he brings to the table, as far as his No. 1 quality. But he’s got some toughness to him, too.” — TEs coach Kevin Gilbride Jr., on Burton’s skillset

Offensive line

They’ll likely keep: 8

They’re in: Cody Whitehair, Kyle Long, Charles Leno Jr., Bobby Massie, James Daniels

They’re on the bubble: Bradley Sowell, Eric Kush, Earl Watford, Jordan Morgan

They’re out: Hroniss Grasu, Matt McCants, Jeremi Hall, Will Pericak, Brandon Greene, Dejon Allen, Rashaad Coward

Battle to watch: Starting left guard. The Bears would be thrilled if Daniels, their second-round pick, forced his way into the starting lineup. They’d then have to decide whether to swap his position with Whitehair.

The big number: 15 — Starts Long has missed due to injury over the past two seasons, after sitting out only once in his first three. Long had three offseason surgeries but the Bears expect him back for camp.

He said it: “The thing you can’t do is, you can’t make judgments on offensive linemen in shorts. That never works.” — OL coach Harry Hiestand

DEFENSE

Defensive line

They’ll likely keep: 5

They’re in: Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Roy Robertson-Harris, Jonathan Bullard, Bilal Nichols

They’re on the bubble: John Jenkins

They’re out: Cavon Walker, Bunmi Rotimi, Nick Williams, Abdullah Anderson

Battle to watch: Bullard vs. Robertson-Harris at starting defensive end. Bullard played twice as many defensive snaps in 2017.

The big number: 899 — Snaps Hicks played in 2017. The only four defensive linemen to play more are former Pro Bowl players: Jason Pierre-Paul, Cameron Jordan, Michael Bennett and Khalil Mack.

He said it: “I think our overall defensive front is, we’re more jelled. We know what we’re good at.” — Hicks

Outside linebackers

They’ll likely keep: 4

They’re in: Leonard Floyd, Sam Acho, Aaron Lynch, Kylie Fitts

They’re on the bubble: Isaiah Irving, Kasim Edebali

They’re out: Andrew Trumbetti, Elijah Norris

Battle to watch: Floyd vs. the training room. Floyd’s recovery from a knee injury is critical after the Bears failed to add significant depth.

The big number: 10 — Sacks, in 22 combined games, by since-departed vets Willie Young, Lamarr Houston and Pernell McPhee last year.

He said it: “Now it’s my turn to step up and be the leader of the room.” — Floyd

Inside linebackers

They’ll likely keep: 5

They’re in: Danny Trevathan, Roquan Smith, Nick Kwiatkoski, Joel Iyiegbuniwe

They’re on the bubble: John Timu, Jonathan Anderson

They’re out: Josh Woods

Battle to watch: Smith vs. expectations. A franchise known for its inside linebackers made Smith their highest-drafted one in 44 years.

The big number: 20 — Games played, out of a possible 36, by Trevathan in his two Bears seasons.

He said it: “He has his head on right. …Now, we just have to pull him into what we’re doing within our scheme.” — inside linebackers coach Glenn Pires, on Smith

Cornerbacks

They’ll likely keep: 7

They’re in: Kyle Fuller, Prince Amukamara,

They’re on the bubble: Bryce Callahan, Sherrick McManis, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Marcus Cooper, Michael Joseph, Kevin Toliver, Jonathon Mincy

They’re out: Doran Grant, John Franklin III, Rashard Fant

Battle to watch: Slot corner. Callahan has the edge, having started 16 times combined over the past two years.

The big number: $36 million — Guaranteed money the Bears gave Fuller and Amukamara to return

He said it: “There weren’t a lot of corners that put up that kind of hitting and tackling that he put up. His value was respected around the league.” — DBs coach Ed Donatell, on Fuller

Safeties

They’ll likely keep: 4

They’re in: Adrian Amos, Eddie Jackson

They’re on the bubble: Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson, Deiondre’ Hall

They’re out: Nick Orr

Battle to watch: Amos vs. pressure. The Bears have could give Amos a contract extension before the opener. What happens if they don’t?

The big number: 2 — Amos allowed 7.1 yards per reception, per Pro Football Focus, the second-best figure among NFL safeties.

He said it: “I expect ball production.” — Donatell

Specialists

They’ll likely keep: 3

They’re in: K Cody Parkey, P Pat O’Donnell, LS Patrick Scales

They’re out: P Ryan Winslow

Battle to watch: O’Donnell vs. all comers. The punter got only a one-year deal with $500,000 guaranteed in March — not a huge vote of confidence.

The big number: $9 million — Guaranteed money in Parkey’s four-year deal.

He said it: “Obviously you value a lot of things — the leg strength, switching the field, ball placement, getting the ball out on time, eliminating returners.” — Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, on the punter battle