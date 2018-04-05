Who returns for the Bulls next season and who is out? It will be a numbers game

It remained difficult for Fred Hoiberg to have a spotlight shined on him Thursday afternoon, which isn’t unusual for a person who continually shoves it away.

But there was the third-year coach once again, pointing the credit everywhere else except in his direction.

Way back in training camp, long before punches were thrown or the roster was jumbled, management came out and directly stated that the focus on their coach would be developing the younger players and maybe even more important, making sure they played with effort on a daily basis.

Check both boxes.

Despite a handful of injuries and a rotation that looks more G-League than NBA these days, the Bulls will go into Boston winners of three-straight games, despite remaining massively short-handed.

So Fred, time to pat yourself on the back a bit?

Not even close.

“I give our guys a lot of credit,’’ Hoiberg said. “I’ve said it all along that our guys have gone out and played the right way. They’ve found a way to fight through adversity.

“That has been our message to our team is we’re not looking at the end of the game when we come in here win-loss – the wins are obviously nice but you’re looking, did you go out and play harder than the other team and for the most part, our guys have gone out and competed at a very high level every time they stepped on the floor.

“Again, I’ve talked about the importance of coming to practice every day and the importance of coming to shootaround with the right mentality and learning and accomplishing things in those types of environments and film sessions. The approach our guys have shown with that has been of the charts. That is gratifying. It’s good to have a group that’s come in here and had that type of work ethic all year long.’’

All well and good, but is it a group that has staying power?

The Bulls have two first round picks come June, so unless they package them to move up a spot or two, expect at least two new faces on the roster come this summer.

Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn are considered the “core three,’’ so it’s safe to at least pencil them in as returners.

The front office loves the way Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday have led, as well as the sacrifices they’ve made in playing time, so if one or both aren’t moved, that’s now seven spots taken.

Then there’s Bobby Portis, David Nwaba, and Denzel Valentine, who have shown they can be valuable rotation players off the bench, which now is 10.

Maybe that’s why Holiday said he expected to see a lot of familiar faces returning for next season.

“I believe so,’’ Holiday said, when asked about the front end of the rotation being back. “I don’t have any reason to feel that that will be changed. But like you said, things can happen. But I believe it will be the same.’’

If that’s true – a big if – that leaves the likes of Ryan Arcidiacono, Antonio Blakeney, Cristiano Felicio, Jerian Grant, Sean Kilpatrick, Noah Vonleh, Paul Zipser and Cameron Payne intertwined in some heavy competition.

That’s why these four remaining games matter so much in Hoiberg’s eyes.

“It is still important,’’ Hoiberg said. “You look at the standings of where we are and what we’re still trying to accomplish, and there’s still some important minutes this season.’’

NOTE: Blakeney was named G-League Rookie of the Year, after averaging 32 points per game for the Windy City Bulls.