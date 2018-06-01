Who takes over the throne if ‘King James’ heads west? The Bulls deserve mention

All 30 NBA teams will be awaiting “The Decision 3.0.’’

The 15 teams in the Eastern Conference will likely be doing so while holding their breath.

Once free agency takes over the summer on July 1, the will he or won’t he surrounding LeBron James will be must-see TV. A daily drama that the three other major sports only wish they could promote.

And what if?

What if “The King’’ abdicates his throne and takes his talents to the Western Conference to join the Rockets or Lakers? It’s not just a shift in power for his future landing site, but will completely change the landscape of an Eastern Conference that James has completely controlled most of the last decade.

Just don’t expect the iron throne to stay empty for too long.

Here are the Eastern Conference teams best poised to take over the next three seasons if James leaves:

1. Boston Celtics – Injured All-Star Gordon Hayward gave his new team just five minutes of basketball this season. It was in that season opener that he broke his left ankle in one of the more gruesome injuries of the year, and maybe, just maybe, led to a huge blessing in disguise.

That cleared the way for young wings Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to grow up quickly, as no team in the conference has as much wealth at the forward position.

Yes, he’s overrated, but a healthy Kyrie Irving will give them a go-to scorer down the stretch, and the depth across the board is unmatched in the east.

Now the kicker – Danny Ainge still has draft pick assets, including Sacramento’s 2019 first-rounder (it is protected if it’s No. 1 overall).

2. Philadelphia 76ers – Never have burner Twitter accounts suddenly become this important, but if 76ers president Bryan Colangelo was indeed involved in taking shots at his own players under anonymous accounts it could spiral this franchise right out of the No. 2 spot.

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid have star power, but obviously need help through free agency. Help that might now be jeopardized by Colangelo’s decision making. If this all blows over or the organization moves on from their president, expect Philly to be a destination place.

Don’t sleep on No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz having a turnaround summer, and Philadelphia does own the 10th overall pick in the upcoming June draft.

3. Indiana Pacers – Yes, Victor Oladipo has finally reached All-Star status, but that’s not what makes the Pacers a dangerous team. It’s payroll.

Besides Oladipo, no player currently on the roster makes more than $5 million after next season. With free agent money suddenly tougher to come by around the league, Indiana could be interesting the next few years.

4. BULLS – Zach LaVine is due big money this summer – just not the big money he feels he’s worth. Besides that the rebuild is as debt-free as it comes.

But like the Pacers, a big reason the Bulls could be sitting pretty is their pending cap space.

Lauri Markkanen, LaVine and an improving Kris Dunn, to go along with whichever player they grab with the seventh overall pick in June, will allow the Bulls to shop for one big-ticket free agent after next season.

The bench is still in the making, and Fred Hoiberg’s contract will be a topic of conversation after the 2018-19 campaign, but a young core is already intact.

5. Milwaukee Bucks – It’s not an attractive market, cap space could be tough to come by depending on the Jabari Parker contract resolution, but Giannis Antetokounmpo showed flashes this season that he could have a James quality about him to carry a franchise beyond expectation.