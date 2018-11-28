The point guard shake-up is coming for the Bulls, as Kris Dunn’s knee improves

MILWAUKEE – Point guard Shaquille Harrison has averaged just under 19 minutes a game since becoming a regular in the Bulls rotation back on Nov. 10.

Ryan Arcidiacono has been picking up the heavy minutes at the starting point guard spot, snagging just under 30 minutes per game.

Cameron Payne? Well, he’s no longer a DNP [Did Not Play] Coach’s Decision, so that’s a step up, but has only seen about 7.3 minutes per game over the last four contests.

So what does all of that mean for the point guards with starter Kris Dunn (left knee) inching closer to a return?

Someone’s feelings are about to get hurt.

“I have no clue what’s going to happen,’’ Harrison said Wednesday. “Ultimately that’s [Coach Fred Hoiberg’s] decision and whatever happens, happens. You just have to stay ready when your number is called. Like I said, you just never know in the NBA.’’

Ever since Dunn went down to the knee injury in his season debut back on Oct. 22, Hoiberg has been playing musical chairs with the vacancy. Payne got the first chance, and then when he stumbled he not only lost the starting spot to Arcidiacono, but fell out of favor behind Harrison.

All of that will be out the door, however, maybe as early as in two weeks.

According to Hoiberg, Dunn – as well as forward Bobby Portis (right knee) – continued non-contact workouts and even participated in the shootaround before the game with the Bucks. If they each continue without setback, they are scheduled to begin full-contact practices next week.

That means Hoiberg could have his starting point guard, and arguably his best perimeter defender in Dunn, back within two weeks.

“We look forward to Kris getting back, absolutely,’’ Harrison said. “You want to see all the guys back. Everybody worked hard this summer and to have these setbacks was tough. It’s going to be good to have everyone on the court, playing together. Like I said, we need to see what we got at that point guard spot.

“I think it’s a versatile group, and it will be nice to see everyone do what they do.’’

The problem is “everyone’’ likely won’t get that opportunity.

Does Hoiberg simply bump each of his point guards down a spot when Dunn returns, making Payne the odd-man out? Does Harrison jump Arcidiacono because of his ability to pick-up opposing point guards full-court?

Hoiberg isn’t even going down that road just yet, especially because one setback for Dunn and it could be a much longer return time.

Meanwhile, Harrison is just willing to let it all play out.

“You just never know with the NBA how you’re going to be used, how you’re going to be utilized, so I just try and come in with the right mindset and wherever they put me is where they put me,’’ Harrison said. “I’m just going to go and try and make the most impact possible.’’

Valentine’s day

Denzel Valentine has successful reconstructive surgery on his left ankle Tuesday up in Green Bay, and returned to Chicago to begin the rehab process.

The third-year guard/forward was expected to miss the entire season as he recovers.

“Surgery went well for him,’’ Hoiberg said. “Everything went as planned. Now he starts the road to recovery.

According to Hoiberg, the plan is for Valentine to rehab in Chicago. Valentine said last week that he wanted to stay around his teammates as much as possible.