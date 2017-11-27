Whooper sighting, Tom Skilling, woolly bears: Notes, Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK Dr. Elizabeth Pector “was in the right place at the right time’’ last Sunday in the western suburbs to photograph the “Royal Couple’’ of whooping cranes, first spotted by birder Pete Moxon. Heather Ray, director of development for Operation Migration, identified the pair as probably the `Royal Couple,’’ a 3-year-old female and a 5-year-old male who were nesting this year. Wild of the Week, the celebration of wild scenes around Chicago outdoors, runs when warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).

BIG NUMBER

14-6: Pounds-ounces of the world-record lake whitefish, according to the International Game Fish Association, caught May 21, 1984 in Ontario, Canada by Dennis Laycock.

DALE’S MAILBAG

Comment: “Tell Tom Skilling to make it colder.We need ice!’’ Den Mierzwa, an ice fisherman, on Facebook A: While Skilling is the god of forecasting, I’m certain he doesn’t directly connect in weather matters with God. LAST WORD “Here’s the legend: The Woolly Bear caterpillar has 13 distinct segments of either rusty brown or black. The wider the rusty brown sections (or the more brown segments there are), the milder the coming winter will be. The more black there is, the more severe the winter.’’ From “WOOLLY BEAR CATERPILLARS AND WEATHER PREDICTION,’’ in the online The Old Farmer’s Almanac WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

Jan. 6-7: Morris, smittythepainter@yahoo.com

FISH GATHERING

Wednesday: Billie Heim on targeting lake trout through the ice on Geneva Lake, Walleyes Unlimited, Gurnee American Legion, 7 p.m., walleyesunlimitedusa.org

ILLINOIS SEASONS/PERMITS

Thursday-Sunday: Second firearm deer season

Through Friday: First lottery, spring wild-turkey permits, dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/pages/turkeyhunting.aspx.

PHEASANTS FOREVER

