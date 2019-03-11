Whoopers, zoo eagle, climate change/birds, record buck: Notes, Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

Kelly Tone of the Chicago Zoological Society photographed this bald eagle (below) near the Mexican Wolves exhibit at Brookfield Zoo. It soon flew away to join another eagle, emailed Sondra Katzen, director of public relations for CZS/Brookfield Zoo.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Whooping cranes have been stopping near the NIPSCO plant in Jasper County, Ind. This is two years in a row that they’ve stopped for extended stays there.” Bill Peak last month. One of Peak’s dramatic photos is at the top.

A: I am waiting to see my first whooper there.

BIG NUMBER

327 7/8: Inches measured on Luke Brewster’s buck, arrowed Nov 2, 2018 in Edgar County, and announced by the Pope and Young Club on Thursday as the archery world record for non-typical whitetail. Click here for more.

LAST WORD

“There will be no historic precedent for these new climates, and migratory bird populations will increasingly encounter ‘novel’ climatic conditions. The most likely outcome will be a period of ecological disruption as migratory birds and other species try to respond or adapt to these new conditions.”

Frank La Sorte. Cornell Lab researcher and lead author of a paper published in the journal Ecography, click here to read it.

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday: Jim Saric, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m., chicagolandmuskiehunters.org

Tuesday: Capt. Al Johnson, Salmon Unlimited, Elk Grove Village VFW,, 7 p.m., salmonunlimitedinc.com

Wednesday: Lee Tauchen, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m., frvmuskie.com

Wednesday: Wisconsin biologist Luke Roffler, Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m., lakegenevafishingclub.com

Thursday: Capt. Mike Hanson, Riverside Fishing Club, LaGrange American Legion, 6:30 p.m.

SHOWTIME

Thursday-Sunday, March 14-17: Ultimate Sports Show, DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, Mich.

ILLINOIS PERMITS

Tuesday: Applications begin for resident firearm and muzzleloader deer hunting, click here for more info . . . Remaining spring turkey permits go on sale over the counter, click here for more info

HUNTER SAFETY

March 28 and 30: Chicago Heights, ducks56@comcast.net

March 30-31: Chicago (taught in Polish), (630) 479-0708

April 9, 11, 16, 18: Downers Grove, (630) 963-1300 Class #271006-01

April 12-13: Morris, philliparnold3@gmail.com or (815) 343-7330

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Thursday: Downtown Chicago Happy Hour, Fremont, Chicago, Steve Wierema,(630) 209-0439 or Bob Wierema, (630) 729-4566

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

Friday: Cook County Turkey Baggers banquet, Chicago South Elks Lodge #1596, Carleton Rendel, (708) 349-8862

Saturday: Kendall County Gobblers banquet, Yorkville American Legion, Tammi Schleining, (630) 385-2288

PHEASANTS FOREVER

Thursday: McHenry County banquet, D’Andrea’s Banquets, Crystal Lake, Jack Lampe, (773) 531-0904 or lampe.jack@outlook.com

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Saturday: About Boating Safely, Fox Lake, Winston Tumaneng

