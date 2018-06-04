Why Bears QB Mitch Trubisky drew Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan comparisons this spring

The last time Chase Daniel last saw Matt Nagy install an offense, things went much slower. Daniel estimates the Bears’ new head coach has put in 10 times more plays this offseason than he did during the same period in 2013, when, as the Chiefs’ backup, Daniel watched the then-quarterbacks coach put in Andy Reid’s scheme.

“I’d say, it’s way ahead of schedule,” Daniel, who the Bears signed to a two-year deal in March, said last week. “I think that’s on purpose too. I think coaches are doing it on purpose and putting a lot of stress on us now. And once training camp comes we’ll get back to fundamentals and details.”

The main person the Bears have been stressing: Mitch Trubisky. The second-year quarterback will enter the final test Tuesday, when the Bears begin their three-day mandatory minicamp before breaking for the summer.

There’s no more important harbinger for the Bears’ success than how Trubisky picks up Nagy’s terminology and grows into a leadership role.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky throws a pass against the Vikings in the season finale. (AP)

With only three days of practice left, the Bears like what they’ve seen.

“We understand that, ‘Hey, there’s a long time before the season, you have to walk before you run,’” Daniel said. “But everyone’s excited here.”

Excited enough to compare the second-year quarterback to the 2016 NFL MVP, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

“It’s been good, just coming from Matt Ryan, that type of high-tier quarterback, and coming here,” said Bears receiver Taylor Gabriel, who spent the last two seasons in Atlanta. “Just to see the development of him and the growth and the leadership, it’s surprising. It’s exciting to go out there and watch him go through his reads, not just stay locked into one receiver.”

Trey Burton, the Bears’ new tight end, didn’t hesitate to compare his growth to another high-level passer — 2016 No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz, who would have likely won last year’s MVP nod were it not for a left knee injury.

“There’s just so many similarities between the both of them — a lot more similarities than opposites … ” said Burton, who played alongside Wentz the last two years. “The way he takes command, he’s a natural leader, his arm strength, his ability to run, his elusiveness in the pocket — there are a lot of things that are similar.”

There might have been one or two times during the Bears’ entire offseason program when Trubisky used the wrong terminology in Nagy’s system, Burton said.

Not that mistakes are verboten. It is only June, after all.

“What’s he’s trying to do is understand how we as coaches want him to think,” Nagy said. “Right now, it’s let test it downfield a little bit. If you’re going to make a mistake and make a poor throw, let’s do it with an aggressive mentality. It’s okay now to make mistakes. We learn from them, we get them on tape and pull back from them during the season and figure out why we made that mistake. Either we stay away from it or we improve it.

“He’s grown from the first day of OTAs until now. He’s really grown in this offense.”