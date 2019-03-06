Why Cubs’ Pedro Strop is anomaly among relievers

Pedro Strop prepares to throw a pitch during a bullpen session at the Under Armour Performance Center, the Spring Training home of the Chicago Cubs, in Mesa, AZ. | John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times

MESA, Ariz. – It’s not supposed to be like this. Even Pedro Strop knows that.

“That’s why it looked impressive to me when Theo [Epstein] brought my attention to it,” the Cubs reliever said. “I looked around and said, `Man, that’s amazing because that’s not an easy job. Relievers are always up and down.’ “

Strop is the anomaly among relievers – the most volatile position area almost by definition in the majors.

He says he never thought about it before team president Theo Epstein showed him the numbers after last season and reminded him again as spring training started.

But since joining the Cubs in a midseason trade in 2013, Strop might be the most consistent relief pitcher in the big leagues.

His ERAs each of those years: 2.83, 2.21, 2.91, 2.85, 2.83, 2.26.

“He’s one guy that doesn’t get near the due that he is due,” manager Joe Maddon said. “This is one of the most consistent relief pitchers in baseball – baseball – over the last four or five years.”

It’s why the Cubs didn’t hesitate to pick up his $6.25 million option for 2019. It’s one of the biggest reasons why they have faith in a bullpen that didn’t get as much off-season help as they’d hoped to provide.

“It’s something you don’t even think about,” Strop, who makes his spring debut in Wednesday’s game against the Royals, said of the numbers in recent years. “If you take pitch by pitch, hitter by hitter, day by day and just keep thinking, `I’ve got the opportunity to win in any circumstances I pitch,’ then I guess this is the result.

“That feels good, I have to be honest.”