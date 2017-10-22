Why did Bears coach John Fox kick a FG from inside the 1-yard line?

The Bears needed only a half-yard, but John Fox preferred the field goal.

Up 14-3 at the two-minute warning in the first half Sunday, the Bears coach faced second-and-goal at the Panthers’ 1. He ran Jordan Howard left, and he lost a yard. Then, on third down, quarterback Mitch Trubisky faked a fly sweep to Tarik Cohen, rolled left and took off for the pylon.

He stretched the ball into the end zone for a touchdown — but it came back when replay showed his knee was down before the ball stretched across the goal line.

Needing mere feet to score, Fox elected to send Connor Barth out for a 19-yard field goal — and a 14-point lead against the Panthers.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was ruled short of the goal line. (AP)

“You do something on the first down and it didn’t work, and you do something on second down and it didn’t work, and you do something on third down and it didn’t work,” Fox said. “What on earth makes you think something good is going to happen on the fourth down?

“I’ll just make it simple for you: We got the ball to start the third quarter, and we knew that going in.”