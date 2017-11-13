Why didn’t Bears RB Tarik Cohen play more on Sunday?

Bears 11/13/2017
Patrick Finley
@patrickfinley | email

Rookie running back Tarik Cohen, who offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains called “the best playmaker we have” last month, played only 22 percent of the Bears’ offensive snaps.

He had one run and one reception against the Packers.

“He’s involved, you know, quite bit,” coach John Fox said Monday. “You know, I think defenses are doing more to take him away.”

Fox pointed to a Kendall Wright catch in the first quarter; Cohen, in the left slot, was double-teamed. He wouldn’t say that failing to get Cohen the ball was a reason or the Bears’ woes.

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen runs Sunday. (AP)

“I think the key is that we move the ball, and it’s been a struggle,” Fox said. “I think but I don’t know that that’s the reason.”

