Why Joe Maddon is considering Kyle Schwarber for a return to Cubs’ leadoff spot

Don’t look now, but the Cubs’ 18-month search for a leadoff man might take them right back where they started.

Kyle Schwarber back on top?

“I have thought about it,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “It came up a couple times recently.”

Maddon’s riding the Ben Zobrist wave right now against left-handers.

Schwarber

But Schwarber’s first appearance at the top of the lineup since last year’s failed experiment could be imminent the way Schwarber is reaching base this season and the way Maddon talked Tuesday.

“Listen, I’m not running to get there yet, but I’m not running away from it either,” Maddon said. “If it all makes sense, you’ll see him back up there, and he’ll embrace it.”

The bigger question might be whether the shirsey-wearing public is ready to embrace it after Schwarber’s 36-start run as Dexter Fowler’s leadoff replacement resulted in a .167 start to his season and eventually a two-week demotion to the minors.

Never mind the perception that putting that responsibility on Schwarber’s shoulders to open last season contributed to his slow start.

“That has nothing to do with anything,” Maddon said. “If he’s the best suited guy in the moment, you’ll see him back up there.”

In at least one sense, he might have been the most suited guy all season for a team that entered Tuesday with a miserable .308 on-base percentage from the leadoff spot (24th in the majors), with just 19 runs in 32 games.

That didn’t improve when Zobrist struck out twice and flied out in his first three trips to the plate Tuesday night.

The Cubs’ inability to solve their leadoff puzzle post-Fowler was a major factor in their feast-and-famine scoring last year and a slumping offense so far this year that scored three or fewer runs in 10 of 11 games until Monday’s outburst against the crappy Marlins.

Schwarber, on the other hand, has quietly been the Cubs’ most consistent, productive on-base performer this side of Kris Bryant since the season began.

Through Monday, he was hitting .269 with an on-base percentage more than 100 points higher (.376) thanks to 16 walks that tied him with Bryant for the team lead.

“If they’re taking pitches out of the zone, if they’re controlling their strike zone, that’s what I’m looking for,” said the manager who has used 11 different players in the leadoff spot since Fowler took his .393 on-base percentage and All-Star appearance to the free agent market after the 2016 season.

“When you’re 100 points over your batting average, you’ve pretty much got your strike zone organized,” Maddon said.

Since Schwarber led off 26 of the Cubs’ first 27 games last season, he has hit in literally every spot in the batting order, including ninth.

He hasn’t led off since June 10. But five teammates have already just five weeks into this season, including first baseman Anthony Rizzo and catcher Willson Contreras.

“If he feels he wants me to do that, I’m up for it,” said Schwarber, who looks more calm and comfortable at the plate than at almost any time last year. “I’m just trying to stay simple, confident, be me and go from there.”

The Cubs already went through this year’s version of 2017 Schwarber – when Ian Happ opened the season as the regular leadoff man against right-handers before slumping badly and exiting the role before the end of April.

Maddon said he’s not letting anything in the past influence what he does with Schwarber and the leadoff spot moving forward – continuing to insist the strange, new role for Schwarber last year had nothing to do with his struggles.

“I agree,” said Schwarber, who has crept toward the top with three recent appearances at No. 2, including Tuesday. “My swing was just messed up last year. I was messed up. I was in a bad place. [Leadoff] had nothing to do with it.”