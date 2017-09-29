Why Kyle Hendricks might give Cubs best chance to beat Scherzer, Nats

ST. LOUIS — Did Kyle Hendricks just pitch himself into a Game 1 playoff assignment Thursday night with five scoreless innings in his final start of the regular season?

With Jon Lester and Jake Arrieta still working back into form after recent injuries, Hendricks finished the season looking like the Cubs’ best pitcher and their best shot at beating Nationals ace Max Scherzer on Oct. 6 in Washington — and potentially again in a Game 5 matchup on Oct. 12.

“He might be pitching as well as anybody in the National League right now,” manager Joe Maddon said of the 2016 major-league ERA champ, who has steadily raised his velocity and dominance since returning from a hand injury July 24.

“He’s throwing the ball as well as I’ve ever seen him pitch,” Maddon said. “I have not seen this combination of velocity and location.”

Hendricks struck out nine, walked one and gave up just four hits in five scoreless innings against the Cardinals on Thursday.

Hendricks, who beat three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw in the NL pennant clincher and started Game 7 of the World Series, lowered his ERA since the injury to 2.19 in 13 starts.

A command pitcher with a fastball in the 80s as a playoff ace? Alongside Scherzer, Kershaw or Corey Kluber?

“Absolutely,” teammate Anthony Rizzo said. “He pitched Game 7 of the World Series with ice in his veins. And he was dealing. He’ll be ready for any atmosphere, any environment, any situation that he’s put in. He knows when to be ready and how to be ready.”

Hendricks said he’s “100 percent” ready — and that his focus and confidence are locked in at the level that had him contending for the Cy Young last year.

“I’m right where I need to be going into the playoffs,” he said. “If they want to give me the ball for Game 1, great. But whenever they give it to me, I’m going to be ready.”

The key for the Cubs’ postseason rotation is how ready the other marquee starters will be. Lester starts Saturday after his first sharp outing in four starts since a two-week lat injury. Arrieta starts Sunday for the third time since returning from a hamstring injury — which still bothers him enough that he has adjusted his delivery to compensate.

“We’re going to take the next six or seven days or so and really get this hamstring to a point where it’s a little more comfortable and be ready for the first playoff start,” Arrieta said Wednesday night. “Even if I’m not 100 percent, I’ll be out there ready to go.”

Maddon, who already has formulated playoff ideas with his staff, said Thursday he needs to see how Lester and Arrieta come out of their final starts before locking anything in.

“Everybody’s in play,” he said. “We haven’t decided anything yet. We’ll play out the weekend and see.”

