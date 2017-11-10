Why Leonard Floyd could make the Bears’ good defense a great one

Before quarterback Mitch Trubisky arrived at Halas Hall, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd was the Bears’ answer to Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers.

Whereas Trubisky was drafted with the vision of matching Rodgers offensively to some degree, Floyd was selected to attack and sack him.

Will Floyd miss chasing Rodgers around this weekend?

“As long as you play you quarterback, I’m trying to get you,” Floyd said. “It [doesn’t] really matter who the person is.”

It’s a good mindset for Floyd to have because no player will have a more lasting impact on the defense over the final eight weeks than him. He’s the one player who could make the Bears’ good defense truly great.

In the Bears’ previous four games against the Vikings, Ravens, Panthers and Saints, the defense established itself among the league’s best. Compared to the first four games of the season, the defense improved in several aspects: sacks (14-9), interceptions (4-0), pass breakups (20-15), takeaways (8-3), third-down percentage (29.8 percent to 47.1 percent) and points per game allowed (16.8 to 26.0).

“We’re just forming an identity,” cornerback Prince Amukamara said. “We’ve shown that we’re going to be a defense that’s great tacklers; it’s going to be tough for you to score on us in the red zone; and we just started ramping up our play-making ability.”

Coordinator Vic Fangio can point to several players for his defense’s improvement. Safeties Adrian Amos and Eddie Jackson deserve special mention because of the takeaways they’ve produced.

But Floyd’s production stands out in the past four games because it has the best chance to continue over the second half of the season.

The Bears’ defense is running hot because Floyd is right now. Four of Floyd’s five sacks and six of his eight tackles for loss came in the past four games. He also had a safety and five quarterback hits in those games.

“He’s played a good deal of plays,” Fangio said. “He’s been a factor in the rush. He’s doing good as an outside backer in the run game for the most part. I like his play and like where he’s headed.”

The second half of the season favors Floyd. The Bengals’ Andy Dalton, Lions’ Matthew Stafford and Eagles’ Carson Wentz are capable quarterbacks – Wentz is a candidate for most valuable player – but they all rank in the top 10 for sacks this season.

Among qualified quarterbacks, Dalton has the league’s third-highest sack rate of 9.2 percent. Stafford (7.9 percent) and Wentz (7.3) aren’t too far behind him.

It’s different than the quarterbacks the Bears faced in their first eight games. The Saints’ Drew Brees (2.8 percent), Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger (3.5), Buccaneers’ Jameis Winston (4.8), Falcons’ Matt Ryan (4.9) and even the Ravens’ Joe Flacco (6.1) have been sacked at less frequent rates.

It’s unknown who will be starting at quarterback when the winless 49ers and Browns visit Soldier Field in December. But Floyd and Bears will be favored.

Former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might change the 49ers franchise in time, but the 49ers have allowed 32 sacks, which only trails the Colts, this season.

Browns rookie DeShone Kizer has been sacked 15 times in seven starts. He also is tied for the most interceptions with 11.

The only similarity between Rodgers and Packers backup Brett Hundley are their sack numbers. Rodgers typically is sacked at a high rate every season, but he’s shown year after year that he possesses the skills and fortitude to compensate for all losses — yardage- and personnel-wise.

Case in point: In their first meeting on Oct. 20, 2016, Floyd sacked Rodgers twice, which included a forced fumble that he recovered for a touchdown, but the Packers still prevailed 26-10 at Lambeau Field.

Bears players said that they have to be mindful of Hundley’s running ability on Sunday, but he’s been sacked eight times in four games since taking over for Rodgers.

“You just got to be smart with your rush,” Floyd said.

It’s not Rodgers, but the sacks still count.

Floyd knows that. His ability to get to get to quarterbacks could arguably define the rest of the season.

“It could be a third-string quarterback,” Floyd said. “I would feel the same way by sacking him.”

TWITTER MAILBAG



@JamesDellAringa: If Mitch [Trubisky] has a productive rookie season, do the Bears first turn to receivers to help him or offensive line help to keep him healthy?

A: If you’re asking me to rank offseason priorities, my first two are receiver and outside linebacker. Cam Meredith (torn anterior cruciate ligament) and Kevin White (broken shoulder blade) should return but help is needed. The draft is more important than free agency, but it will be interesting to see how much general manager Ryan Pace is willing to spend on the market. Receivers such as Jarvis Landry and Sammy Watkins likely will be available. A reunion with Alshon Jeffery is unlikely. It’s in the Eagles’ best interests to turn his one-year deal into something longer and more lucrative. Outside linebacker is a priority because Willie Young is 32 and injured. The durability of Pernell McPhee’s knees also are a concern.

@RoadNinja49 : Whatever happened to Taquan Mizzell? I was excited to see what he had to offer, especially as a receiver and thought they might throw him in the slot on occasion with [Tarik] Cohen, but he seems to have gotten lost on the depth chart.

A: Mizzell actually was active against the Saints (six special-teams plays, one on offense) and the Panthers (one play on offense). But in general, the offense has been limited because Trubisky is limited in it. Calls should expand along with Trubisky’s development. But that takes time. Mizzell might be intriguing because of his pass-catching and return abilities, but he’s still behind Cohen, starter Jordan Howard and third-down back Benny Cunningham on the depth chart. The Bears need to get more consistent production out of Cohen before expanding their playsheet to include Mizzell.

EXTRA POINTS

The rookie’s No. 1

With Zach Miller on injured reserve and Dion Sims dealing with an illness for two weeks, rookie tight end Adam Shaheen is in line to be the Bears’ No. 1 tight end against the Packers.

The pressure could be good for Shaheen, who hasn’t been the immediate contributor the Bears envisioned after selecting him in the second round.

“You saw in training camp in the open practices when he flashed and was making plays; it looked like it would be a seamless transition,” tight ends coach Frank Smith. “But some of that stuff that seemed easy for the position, obviously, [his development is] a large encompassing thing.”

Shaheen, who is listed at 6-6 and 278 pounds, has improved markedly as a blocker, but he was drafted 45th overall because of his pass-catching prowess. His only reception is his two-yard score off of play action in Week 3 against the Steelers.

Rookie Mitch Trubisky targeted Shaheen in the red zone against the Saints, but safety Vonn Bell’s physical man coverage negated his route over the middle.

“That wasn’t the ideal coverage for him to get the ball on that play,” Smith said.

But Smith said Shaheen still could have beaten Bell, who had inside leverage, with a better release.

Shaheen will be in similar situations more with Miller out. Smith hopes it improves Shaheen’s learning curve.

“As the pass game stuff comes around, as that gets called more, [Shaheen’s] improvements will start taking a jump, too,” Smith said.

Right mindset

Trubisky seemingly understands his place and importance in the Bears’ rivalry with the Packers.

“I just try to control what I can control, and that’s going against the defense, making sure our guys are on the same page, executing our plays,” Trubisky said. “[But] you want to be able to say you beat Aaron Rodgers head to head because he’s got the name and he’s been so successful in this league.”

Trubisky will get his first shot at Rodgers next season. But his beat-the-best answer is another example of the swagger that the Bears coveted in their pre-draft evaluation of him.

“He’s done a great of job understanding how to push, how to pull on his teammates and then they’ve obviously responded to him,” quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone said. “And you can see how our team has played the last couple games for him.”