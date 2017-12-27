Why the Bears should consider Vikings coordinator Pat Shurmur for head coach gig

Mike Zimmer cut off the third-straight question about his offensive coordinator Wednesday with a quip.

“Is this an interview?” the Vikings head coach jokingly asked Chicago reporters. “Is this an interview for him?”

Not yet, Coach. But check back in a week.

When the Bears inevitably part with coach John Fox after Sunday’s finale, they’ll begin their hunt for a head coach who can help turn rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky into the face of the franchise.

Pat Shurmur, left, has helped head coach Mike Zimmer, right, to a 12-3 record. (AP)

General manager Ryan Pace would be wise to investigate Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur — and not just to mine for insider knowledge of his division rival.

Perhaps no play-caller has done more with less. The 12-3 Vikings will be playing for a first-round playoff bye Sunday against the Bears despite losing their starting quarterback and running back two months ago.

A left knee injury limited quarterback Sam Bradford to two starts — the season opener and the Bears game in Week 5 — before going on injured reserve. Dalvin Cook, drafted No. 41 overall to replace the outgoing Adrian Peterson, tore the ACL in his left knee in Week 4.

While running back Latavius Murray has been average in 11 starts, quarterback Case Keenum has been a revelation in 13. His 98.1 passer rating is about 22 points better than his mark last season with the Rams. He’s thrown 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and has lost only three games: to the playoff-bound Steelers and Panthers, and the division rival Lions.

In his first full season as coordinator, Shurmur helped put the finishing touches on receiver Adam Thielen’s transformation from an undrafted Div. II college player to a Pro Bowl player. Zimmer compared Thielen to Michael Irvin on Wednesday.

“I think he’s been very adaptable trying to fit the scheme to the players,” Zimmer said of Shurmur. “I think he did a nice job in the offseason of coming with a plan of using the guys we had and trying to use them to their strengths.

“And then, obviously, after Bradford went down and really then when Cook went down, being able to adapt to those. I think his adaptability … And I think he’s done a good job in calling plays. But more importantly, probably, has been using the players to their strengths.”

Shurmur, who is on the NFL Career Development Advisory Panel’s head coaching candidate list, has put his imprint on Kennum.

“When he messes up, he gets on him pretty good,” Zimmer said. “He talks to him about what he expects of him and tries to settle him back down and get back in. And then being able to communicate and be on the same language and work together to understand the thing that Case likes, as well.”

The Browns’ head coach from 2011-12, Shurmur has spoken to Zimmer about the finer points of those duties, such as scheduling.

“I think he’s aware of maybe some of the things that went wrong in Cleveland and what can go right,” Zimmer said. “And what has gone right here, maybe.”

A lot’s gone right. Defensive coordinator George Edwards is on the candidate list distributed by the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which promotes minority inclusion, as well as that of the NFL’s development advisory.

Edwards doesn’t call the Vikings’ plays, though. Zimmer, the Bengals’ coordinator from 2008-13, does — though he flirted with giving the idea of giving that up if Edwards stays.

“He does everything other than call the game on Sunday,” he said.

The Bears will have to follow league protocol to interview the Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich and Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, among others, because they have a playoff bye. NFL rules mandate that an interview can happen only during the wild card bye week, and in the coach’s home city.

A Vikings win Sunday would earn them a bye.

Pace, theoretically, could return to Minneapolis soon.

