Why was Taj Gibson grocery shopping in his Bulls uniform?

If you thought you saw Taj Gibson shopping for groceries in his Bulls uniform on Thursday, you did.

Turns out the veteran power forward was shooting a commercial with Bulls teammates Nikola Mirotic, Bobby Portis and Tony Snell.

Had fun today shooting commercial with @nikolamirotic44 and @bportistime and snellycat thanks… https://t.co/wM6sIpkGnk — Taj Gibson (@TajGibson22) December 4, 2015

Nicola Mirotic from the Bulls was shooting a commercial at the Pete's by my place rn. Shooting heads of lettuce like basketballs. Surreal. — yaphaveli (@yaphet__brotto) December 3, 2015

Had fun today shooting a commercial with @threekola and @bportistime and snellycat thanks again @bmoharrisbank @fcbglobal #bullittbranded A photo posted by Taj Gibson (@tajgibson22) on Dec 3, 2015 at 5:15pm PST

Guess that means the Taj Gibson trade rumors are on hold.