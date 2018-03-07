Why White Sox’ Michael Kopech not quite ready for prime time

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Any glimmer of hope for those wanting to see right-hander Michael Kopech pitching at Guaranteed Rate Field in April – and there was very little of it, anyway, if you’ve been listening to those who make those decisions – was shot down by general manager Rick Hahn Tuesday.

“I don’t foresee that happening,’’ Hahn said.

Granted, there is a matter of keeping the service time clock of the Sox’ highest-ranked, 21-year-old pitching prospect from running so soon. But for all of Kopech’s ability and success at AA Birmingham (as well as three games at AAA Charlotte at the end of 2017) and two scoreless starts in Cactus League play this spring, Kopech needs more time to develop more consistency with his changeup, polish his slider and get a better handle on fastball command.

Kopech, who makes his third start of spring Thursday against the Royals, is getting there, though.

Michael Kopech works against the Oakland Athletics during a spring training baseball game on Feb. 26. (AP)

“He has shown a big improvement from last spring training,’’ veteran James Shields said. “He’s very close.

“He has a little work to do and he knows that, and he’s grinding away.’’

Reynaldo Lopez, who figures to hold down a spot in the middle of the Sox rotation, opened the 2017 season at Charlotte even though he made a good showing last spring. Lopez had six 2016 major league starts with the Nationals under his belt and felt certain he was ready to open the season with the Sox.

In hindsight, Lopez sees the benefit of his 22 starts at Charlotte.

“He is one of best talents in the organization, for sure the best arm,’’ Lopez said through a translator. “It’s just a matter of more experience, and facing better hitters at AAA than we’re used to coming up in the minors.

“You don’t want to fail when you get to the majors. That experience put me in a better position to succeed.’’

Kopech’s first AA experience at Birmingham was a success. He posted a 2.87 ERA over 22 starts and 119 1/3 innings and struck out 155 batters. There were 60 walks, too.

In three starts at Charlotte, he covered 15 innings, allowing five runs (3.00 ERA), 17 strikeouts, five walks.

Fifteen innings just isn’t enough of a springboard to the majors, Hahn said. Steve McCatty, Kopech’s pitching coach at Charlotte, agrees.

“Oh, he has a tremendous fastball but the changeup needs work,’’ McCatty said. “He needs to throw it more and it needs to develop. Right now it’s kind of hit or miss.

“He’ll throw some real good sliders but that has to be a more consistent, too,’’ McCatty said. “It’s tough to go out there and out-stuff people with just the fastball.

“It’s a really good slider but sometimes he’ll spin it and come off of it. He has to learn to stay through on his pitches. If he throws 10 [sliders], you want eight or nine to be right there.

“At 21 years old he has all the stuff in the world, but he needs to build that consistency with the offspeed and also locate that fastball a little better.’’

Last spring, Kopech had designs on bulldozing his way up through the system, but he’s more realistic now.

“I’m just going to be patient and take it day by day and let the team do the deciding,’’ he said.

Which says something about his makeup, which Shields and McCatty rave about.

“Oh, he’s a great kid,’’ McCatty said. “Can’t say enough about his work ethic. Goes out there and competes. I like that he’s more mature, that when things happen in the game he moves on and gets ready for the next pitch.’’

Patience Sox fans, patience. The Sox aren’t going to rush Kopech.

“The good ones have a way of forcing your hand and altering things for you and I do think at some point Michael will likely do that,’’ Hahn said. “As I sit here today I don’t anticipate that being at the end of March.’’