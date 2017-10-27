Why you should stop complaining about the Bears’ ugly victories

Dowell Loggains was trying to explain John Fox’s thinking this week when he stopped and smiled.

“You guys know Foxy,” the Bears offensive coordinator said. “The game he talks about more than any is when he completed two passes and won a game.”

You could hear a collective city roll its eyes. Fox has coached in two Super Bowls and been the coordinator in a third; coached future Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Julius Peppers, among others; and yet tells war stories about Tim Tebow going 2-for-8 for 69 yards in a 17-10 Broncos win in 2011?

The natives spent the days after the Bears’ 17-3 win bemoaning the cost: only seven pass attempts, four of which rookie Mitch Trubisky completed. Fans declared the offense to be somewhere between boring and Neanderthal.

Bears head coach John Fox talks with officials Sunday. (AP)

To those griping about an ugly win: stop.

John Fox was 10-27 with the Bears before their first win streak in almost two years. The franchise had won 15 of its last 50 games. Neither he nor the Bears fan base is in any position to turn their noses up at a victory, no matter how unattractive.

To his credit, Fox didn’t apologize. Why should he?

Fox needs to win this season to keep his job. He doesn’t need worry about how many points your fantasy players are scoring.

A fellow coach understands.

“Look, John’s smart enough,” said Saints coach Sean Payton, who teamed with Fox on the Giants coaching staff and is still a close friend. “Our No. 1 job each week is to win.

“Three weeks from now, no one’s going to care how many passing attempts or rushing attempts there were in a given game.”

Those passing attempts: 24 over two games, which includes one touchdown throw by running back Tarik Cohen.

Even Payton, whose offense finished in the top four in total yards every year from 2011-16, understood the finer points of restraint in the Bears’ win against the Panthers.

“If you watch the way the defense is playing in that Carolina game,” he said, “I’m not so sure that I’m not handing the ball off every snap as well.”

That doesn’t make the strategy sustainable, of course.

“I think last week was an anomaly,” Fox said. “You want balance.”

While the Bears don’t want to race the Saints to 30 points on Sunday, they won’t throw seven times, either.

“I just don’t see a game unfolding that way again,” Loggains said. “If it does, great. That means we won, and the defense played great and (safety Eddie Jackson) scored two touchdowns again. But we hope we’re throwing the football and being balanced and aggressive, and Mitchell continues to grow.”

The idea that Trubisky handing the ball off against the Panthers somehow stifled his long-term improvement is ridiculous. His growth curve this season shouldn’t be measured on how many times he throws in a game, but by what he does on the throws that are called. The conservative tack trumps the Bears’ largest criticism last year, when running back Jordan Howard had as many red zone rushes, 31, as third-string quarterback Matt Barkley had red zone pass attempts.

Receiver Josh Bellamy understands fans want offensive excitement, but cautions that “sometimes that’s just not how the game goes.” He doesn’t see the point of parsing a victory when he’s been taught his whole life what’s most important.

“It’s a win,” he said. “You ever seen an ugly win in little league?”

The son of a Raiders great, guard Kyle Long channeled Al Davis when asked if he believed in ugly victories.

“Wins are wins, baby,” he said.

