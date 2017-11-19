Wide right: Bears lose 27-24 after Connor Barth misses in last seconds

Mitch Trubisky took his first sack on third down with 28 seconds left, then performed a miracle on the next play. Down three, the Bears faced fourth-and-13. With no one open, Trubisky rolled left, doubled back to his right and forced his way up the field. By the time he slid head-first, he had gained 19 yards.

The Bears’ rookie quarterback found Dontrelle Inman for a 15-yard completion on the next play, setting up a 46-yard Connor Barth field goal attempt with eight seconds left.

He pushed it far right, sending what fans were left — there were 10,145 no-shows at Soldier Field — home angry.

After Matt Prater made a 52-yard field goal to take a three-point lead, the Bears started at their own 17 with 1:31 to play. After an incompletion, Trubisky completed two-straight passes to Tre McBride and eventually put the Bears in position to tie the game.

Tarik Cohen is hit by the Lions on Sunday. (Getty Images)

He went 18-for-30 for 179 yards, a touchdown, and an 88.1 passer rating.

The game had a further cost: outside linebacker Leonard Floyd was carted off the field early in the fourth quarter with a right knee injury suffered when Kyle Fuller dove into a pile and rolled into him.

One week after losing to their rivals and sending the future of their head coach spiraling into uncertainty, the Bears made a statement Sunday — for 12 minutes.

The Bears’ scripted first drive looked like everything the team hasn’t been against the Packers. Trubisky didn’t take a sack, and the Bears had only one negative run. It took nine plays to get to the Lions’ 8-yard line, but the Bears had two short runs and an incomplete pass, and had to settle for a 23-yard Connor Barth field goal.

The Bears’ defense, which didn’t have a takeaway against the Packers, got the ball back on the next drive when Nick Kwiatkoski forced a Matthew Stafford fumble that was recovered by defensive end Akiem Hicks. The Bears took over at their own 45, handed off to Jordan Howard for a 50-yard run on the first play and, after a four-yard Howard run, scored on a 1-yard pass from Trubisky to rookie tight end Adam Shaheen.

After forcing a punt, the Bears appeared to be in an unusual spot — cruising. That lasted three plays. Trubisky fumbled a snap that was recovered by the Lions’ D.J. Hayden and returned 27 yards for a touchdown. After Howard scored a 12-yard touchdown, the Lions scored touchdowns on the final two drives of the first half — a 28-yarder to Marvin Jones Jr. and a two-yarder to Ameer Abdullah.

With the Lions up 21-17, neither team scored in the third quarter.

After Prater made a 27-yard field goal with about 10 minutes to play, the Bears marched down the field in short order. Jordan Howard gained 37 yards on his first four carries before Trubisky found Inman for a 17-yard completion. He was hit below the waist as he threw, drawing a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty. After a two-yard Trubisky run, Tarik Cohen ran left for a 15-yard touchdown. Déjà vu after last week: he dove over the pylon — but was ruled in bounds.