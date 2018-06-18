Wife says former Bears QB Erik Kramer on ‘manhunt’ to kill her: TMZ

The wife of former NFL player Erik Kramer told police she fears for her life and their daughter’s well-being after Kramer physically abused her during a June 13 altercation, according to TMZ Sports.

Cortney Baird said she believes her husband — a former NFL quarterback who played for the Bears from 1994 to 1998 — is on a “manhunt” to kill her after he “snapped” and threw various pieces of household items at her, according to TMZ Sports.

Kramer, 53, was arrested at his home in Agoura Hills, Calif., following the incident, TMZ reported.

“I am terrified that he is out looking for me at this very moment and will kill me and my daughter,” Baird said.

Following Kramer’s arrest, Baird filed for divorce and got an emergency restraining order that says Kramer must stay 100 yards away from her at all times, according to the report.