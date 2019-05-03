Wild Turkey and Pheasant Back Mushroom Risotto: Braising the Wild, Jack Hennessy

From what I heard from readers so far, they are enjoying Jack Hennessy’s recipes as much as I am.

This week in “Braising the Wild,” Hennessy focuses on two things of the moment, wild turkey and mushrooms. Pheasant back mushrooms are not something I have picked, so I’m learning something.

As usual, this is a featured piece of the expanded two pages of outdoors coverage in the Sports Saturday wrapper of the Sun-Times. I usually post his recipe on Friday.