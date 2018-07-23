Wildcats QB Clayton Thorson plans to comeback stronger, better after ACL injury

Clayton Thorson thought his career was over when he tore his ACL in last season's Music City Bowl. | Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson was confident in what was called.

Trailing 7-3 to Kentucky in the second quarter of the Music City Bowl last December, the Wildcats called a trick play that handed the ball to Jeremy Larkin, which he in turn passed to Thorson who was already booking it down the field and yards away from the nearest defender.

Thorson nearly escaped to the end zone, but was dragged down by a Kentucky’s Jordan Jones inside the 10-yard line. As Jones made contact, Thorson’s right knee buckled.

Before he knew it, Thorson, who was projected by many to be a top-five quarterback in the 2018 NFL draft, was on the ground gripping his knee.

He immediately thought his football career was over.

“What happens now?” Thorson asked.

In a matter of one week, Thorson went from being potentially the highest drafted Northwestern quarterback since Otto Graham, who was picked fourth overall in the 1944 draft, to being bedridden with a large brace on his leg while he recovered from surgery which repaired his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

What followed was the “most physically and mentally grueling offseason” Thorson said he’s ever had.

Thorson’s recovery was more of a mental battle than physical. He learned to celebrate the small victories — like bending his knee 90-degrees.

“That was the biggest thing — knowing pain will bring success,” Thorson said Monday at Big Ten Media Days, which was held in Chicago. “You don’t really [understand] it until you have shooting pain through your knee to know this is what I have to do to get better.”

Thorson’s relied heavily on Northwestern linebacker Nate Hall, who also spent majority of this offseason recovering from a knee surgery. The two confided in one another about how they felt — both physically and emotionally.

“I think things that might have worried us,” Thorson said, “we’ve kind of just put it on the back burner because we realized it’s normal.”

They also pushed one another during rehabilitation and had mini competitions — like one-legged squat holds, which Thorson and Hall both declared they won.

Doctors told Thorson he’s ahead of schedule in terms of his recovery.

“I feel like myself again,” Thorson said repeatedly like a broken record player. “I’m feeling really well. Doctors said after three or four months you’re going to feel like yourself and we’re going to have to hold you back. And that’s what I’ve experienced.”

Thorson doesn’t believe he’s the same quarterback that took the field with the Wildcats last season. He’s better because of what he’s endured.

“That’s why I feel so confident coming into this year,” he said. “Because I’ve overcome things mentally that no one else has. And I think that just continues to breed confidence.”

Barring setbacks, Thorson plans to start Northwestern’s season-opener against Purdue on Aug. 30, although coach Pat Fitzgerald was hesitant to jump to that conclusion and said Thorson will be “day-to-day.”

And although it’s perhaps a little too early to start drawing up 2019 NFL mock drafts, Thorson is confident his name will toward the top of the list among quarterbacks.

“I’ll definitely have to prove that I’m healthy,” he said, “which I know I’ll do right away.”