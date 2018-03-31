Will 17-inning Cubs-Marlins game stir more debate over rules changes — or ties?

MIAMI – Five hours, 18 minutes and 17 innings of baseball after starting their second game of the season, the Cubs went into their third game Saturday gassed and taking inventory of available pitchers.

For a moment, even Kris Bryant started to see the merits of considering measures to set limits or alter rules for extra innings.

“I think anybody that played in that game would certainly be up for talking about it,” said the Cubs’ third baseman, whose third-inning solo homer provided the Cubs’ only run in the game

But that doesn’t mean he has changed his staunch opposition to a rules change like the one being used in the minors for the first time this year, requiring each extra inning to start with a runner on second base.

Maddon doesn't want to see radical rules changes because of radically long games like Friday's 17-inning marathon.

“It’s a slippery slope,” said Bryant, who’s also the Cubs’ union player rep, “because once you start to talk about that, it’s changing the whole game.”

Nobody in the Cubs’ clubhouse who was asked was in favor any change as fundamental as the second-base rule.

“I know there’s going to be conversation after this [game],” manager Joe Maddon said. “But overall I still am a traditionalist with that.

“As a manager sitting in this situation, beating up the bullpen’s no fun, but I also believe that’s an anomaly game.”

In fact, Friday’s marathon – eventually lost on a two-out, walkoff hit by the Marlins’ Miguel Rojas in the bottom of the 17th – marked only the second time in history a game of that length was played in the first two games of a season (also in 1969, between the Twins and expansion Royals).

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has said he doesn’t anticipate the man-on-second rule ever being enacted in the majors.

But what about limiting the number of extra innings? Or allowing ties? Or just allowing teams to add a pitcher to the roster for a day or two after an especially lengthy extra-inning game – something Maddon and reliever Pedro Strop advocated?

Friday’s game was especially taxing because it came in Game No. 2 during an opening stretch of six games before the first day off.

When Saturday’s starter, Yu Darvish, failed to get through the fifth inning in his Cubs’ debut, it exacerbated the issue.

“Maybe after a 12-inning game you get an extra pitcher for a couple days,” Maddon said. “As opposed to radical surgery, maybe just some arthroscopic surgery.”

Or maybe just end in a tie. Maybe go to a points system like hockey or soccer.

That’s what former Cubs pitcher Jeff Samardzija of the Giants said.

“I’ve been watching soccer a ton. I love it,” he said this spring. “We should steal their idea of points, do three [for a win] and one [for a tie].”

And no extra innings at all, he said.

“That way it makes the ninth inning exciting no matter what, every game,” he said, “because you can play to a point.”

Said Bryant: “You can’t have a tie in baseball. You just can’t. … You can’t do a point system.”

Offered the same pushback by a curmudgeon writer, Samardzija said: “Why? Because Americans can’t tie? Someone has to be a winner? We’re talking mentality and social issues here. We play 162 games. We can’t tie in 15 or 20 of them?

“What’s the big deal? And who’s being hurt by not playing extra innings? Relievers, by not being able to get a win? I mean, hitters don’t want eight at-bats in a game, especially if they’re 0-for-4.”

It’s a big deal to Eddie Butler, the reliever who retired 20 of 26 batters faced (plus a caught stealing) in seven innings Friday – the first Cub to pitch seven innings of relief since Scott Sanderson in 1989.

“I don’t like tying in spring training,” Butler said. “Ties are no fun. I like winners and losers, and I like to be winning.”