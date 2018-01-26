Will Bears great Brian Urlacher be a first-ballot Hall of Famer next week?

It was sound strategy. On the days when the Bears introduced their defensive starters at Soldier Field — and back then, why wouldn’t they? — they’d save their most popular player to run out of the tunnel last. Soldier Field would vibrate with cheers, and the momentum, the Bears hoped, would carry over to kickoff.

Brian Urlacher, the face of the league’s founding franchise, was that man.

Only he didn’t want to be.

“He came to me and said, ‘Can we not have individual intros? They cheer louder for me than everyone else, and I don’t feel good for my teammates,” Lovie Smith, the Bears’ coach from 2004-12, said. “After that we had all three linebackers come out together.”

Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher is up for the Pro Football Hall of Fame next week. (AP)

On Feb. 3, Urlacher will face the cheers — and the scrutiny — alone. The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 48-person selection committee will meet in a ballroom in Minneapolis to decide if he, and the 14 other modern-era finalists, are worthy for induction.

The list will be whittled to 10, and then five, by the committee, which made up of media members from each NFL market. The five modern-era finalists will face a yes-or-no vote; those with 80 percent approval will be announced that night the NFL Honors as the next Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Is Urlacher a first-ballot Hall of Famer? His resume — eight Pro Bowls, four first-team all-pro selections and one Super Bowl berth — make a strong case. Some believe that the likely induction of another first-time candidate, 12-time Pro Bowl linebacker Ray Lewis, could affect the Urlacher vote.

Not Smith.

“First-ballot Hall of Famer,” the Illinois coach said. “Does Ray Lewis deserve to go? Absolutely. Does Brian Urlacher? Absolutely.

“If Gale Sayers and Walter Payton were first-time Hall of Famers on the same vote, would you not put one of them in just because of that?”

• • •

Every legend has an origin story.

“If selectors need convincing,” Bears chairman George McCaskey said, “just watch the Arizona game from 2006.”

The 24-23 Monday Night Football win at University of Phoenix Stadium is rooted in Bears lore, perhaps the defining regular-season moment in a season that ended at the Super Bowl.

The Bears trailed 20-0 at halftime when Smith encouraged Urlacher, the NFL Defensive Player of the Year the season before, and center Olin Kreutz to talk to their teammates. Yet they trailed 23-3 in the final minute of the third quarter.

“We had a timeout,” Smith said. “I said to Brian, ‘We’re running out of time. We gotta make a move. Somebody’s gotta come up with a few plays. And it’s gotta be now.’

“And really, as the script goes, that’s what happened.”

With two seconds left in the third quarter, Mike Brown returned a fumble 3 yards for a touchdown. With five minutes left in the fourth, Urlacher stripped the ball away from Cardinals running back Edgerrin James — another Hall of Fame finalist — and Charles Tillman ran in the fumble for a 40-yard touchdown.

Devin Hester’s 83-yard punt return two minutes later gave the undefeated Bears their first lead. With 52 seconds left, Neil Rackers hooked a 40-yard field goal attempt, sealing the Bears’ most unlikely win.

“Some things,” Smith said, “were meant to be.”

As Dennis Green said after the game, the Bears were what the Cardinals thought they were. So was Urlacher.

“Everybody remembers coach Green’s speech and Hester’s punt return,” said McCaskey, who stood on the sideline assisting equipment manager Tony Medlin that night. “But Brian’s performance that game was one for the ages.”

The Bears credited him with a staggering 25 tackles, two quarterback hurries and two pass breakups. It was his finest game as a professional.

“When you’re talking about a Hall of Famer, there should be a game like that,” Smith said. “’This is why I’m different than anybody else.’”

• • •

There’s no question in Lance Briggs’ mind that Urlacher deserves the nod next week.

“He’s been the defensive MVP, he’s had numerous Pro Bowls, all pros, he’s been the leader of the team, the face of the franchise,” said Briggs, who played alongside Urlacher for 10 years. “You want to talk numbers? He’s got numbers that compare to all the best in the game.”

On a franchise synonymous with inside linebackers — Dick Butkus, Mike Singletary and Bill George are already in the Hall of Fame — Urlacher modernized the position. A safety at New Mexico, Urlacher’s ability to drop deep into coverage made Smith’s Tampa 2 defense revolutionary.

By the time he retired after the 2012 season, Urlacher had set the franchise record with 1,779 tackles. He posted 22 interceptions, two for touchdowns; 11 forced fumbles and 15 fumble recoveries, two for touchdowns; and 41 ½ sacks. The ninth pick in the draft, he won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2000.

“He’s a guy that could lay a comfort blanket over the 10 other guys on the field,” Briggs said. “Because not only did he make sure we’re all set, ready to play, but we know that some how, some way during this game he’s going to make a big play.”

Hester, who one day might get his own Hall of Fame bust as the greatest returner of all time, bristled at the notion Urlacher would be excluded.

“I hate when people try to debate stuff that’s really not debatable,” Hester said. “It’s a no-brainer. Brian Urlacher deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. You have guys that you kinda question, but when you’ve got a guy who you know deserves to be in, I don’t know why people try to debate about the situation.”

The reason, he said, extended beyond football. Urlacher would invite teammates over to watch Monday Night Football games and play pool and ping-pong. He’d make new teammates feel at home fast. When players had issues, they’d seek him out.

“He was one of those guys who rallied the troops off the field to build that kinda family bond,” Hester said.

That was one reason Urlacher preferred to be introduced with his fellow linebackers.

“He’s one of the rare guys who’s got the kind of humility you don’t usually see from guys that make that kinda money,” Briggs said. “He comes from a small town, and he’s got a big heart.”

• • •

The Bears won’t retire Urlacher’s number — they’ve run out of jerseys to issue — but they’d still like to honor him at Soldier Field. A Hall of Fame honor would make for the perfect excuse.

“We’d love to get him back to Soldier Field so that his fans can show their appreciation to him,” McCaskey said.

His coaches and teammates, meanwhile, plan to go to Canton, Ohio, for the ceremony, whenever the Hall calls.

“Brian Urlacher — that’s what you think, ‘Mike’ linebacker, Chicago Bears, bald head, 6-4, faster than everybody on the field,” Smith said. “What did the guy do? Defensive Player of the Year, led his team to the Super Bowl. First-ballot Hall of Fame.”

McCaskey attends the NFL Honors every year. He hopes next week will be special, both for Urlacher and the Bears.

“To me, you either belong along the immortals, or you don’t,” McCaskey said. “Brian certainly does.”

