Will Bears’ rookie Roquan Smith play vs. Packers? Time quickly running out

Roquan Smith — remember him?

The Bears’ rookie linebacker — a hot topic through his holdout, his return and subsequent hamstring injury — was lost in the tumult of Matt Nagy’s decision to rest his starters in the preseason game against the Chiefs. But that issue comes back into focus with the final preseason game against the Bills on Thursday at Soldier Field — and now just 13 days before the regular-season opener against the Packers on Sept. 9 at Lambeau Field.

Smith has missed most of the last three practices since leaving practice early last Tuesday because of tightness in his left hamstring — he has only participated in warm-ups and individual drills. So he’s had just three full practices — and only two in pads — since ending a 29-day contract holdout on Aug. 13.

Nagy acknowledged last week that Smith could play in Thursday night’s finale — a game generally featuring the bottom half of the roster.

Bears rookie linebacker Roquan Smith (58, at the Bears practice at the Broncos facility in Englewood, Colo. last week) has missed most of the last three practices because of left hamstring tightness. | David Zalubowski/AP photo

“We’ll monitor … his health and if we feel like it’s safe to get him reps [against the Bills] — which he obviously needs — then we’ll do that,” Nagy said. “If we think it’s not safe, then we’re not going to do it.”

Considering how cautious Nagy has been with issues regarding player health — an issue that was pretty well defined by his decision to sit his starters against the Chiefs — that diminishes the likelihood that Smith will play Thursday, which in turn diminishes the chances that Smith will play in the regular-season opener against the Packers.

Time quickly is running short. The Bears practice Monday and Tuesday at Halas Hall before facing the Bills on Thursday. If Smith isn’t cleared for practice Monday, the Bears might start looking at Week 2 — or beyond — as a more reasonable Roquan debut.

While the final preseason game generally impacts the bottom of the roster only, there are other things to watch this week:

Defensive end Akiem Hicks has not played or practiced since Aug. 18 with a sore knee.

Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd is expected to eventually practice with a club on the broken right hand he suffered against the Broncos.

Outside linebacker Aaron Lynch, who participated in individual drills for the first time since suffering a pulled hamstring on the first day of training camp on July 20, is hoping to take the next step in his recovery and play against the Bills.

And the starting center/left guard combination bears watching after Eric Kush started at left guard against the Chiefs while his starting linemates sat. Rookie James Daniels played center in the first half and left guard in the second. It’ll be interesting to see if the door opened for Daniels to win a starting job.