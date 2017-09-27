Will Joe Maddon drive you nuts? Sure, sometimes — but give him his due

ST. LOUIS — Did we ever get to the bottom of what happened — figure out what ridiculous rationale was pinballing around inside his brain — when Cubs manager Joe Maddon decided to send overworked closer Aroldis Chapman to the mound to pitch with a five-run lead in Game 6 of the World Series?

It was foolish. It was reckless. It was . . . what’s that? Why am I bringing this up now, nearly 11 months later, with the Cubs on the verge of entering a new postseason as defending champs?

Because it still drives me nuts, that’s why. I imagine Maddon sitting in the dugout, stroking his chin and saying, “You know what? Aroldis just went an unprecedented 2 ‰ innings in his last outing. If we pitch him tonight and then again in Game 7, there’s a pretty good chance his arm will fall off. Get him loose.”

There are things Maddon does, or has done, that drive a lot of people nuts. Like batting Kris Bryant second despite his seeming to be — with all that home-run power and RBI potential — born for the No. 3 hole. Or like batting Kyle Schwarber leadoff for a large chunk of the season, which made about as much sense as putting the Bears’ Kyle Long at wide receiver.

Who are we kidding? Cubs manager Joe Maddon has done a heck of a job. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

There was sticking with Jason Heyward for so long last season despite painfully little offensive return, which left many observers rankled and flummoxed. And there was leaving Wade Davis in the game for a second inning just last weekend in Milwaukee, resulting in the closer’s first blown save in the ninth inning and a walk-off loss in the 10th.

When it comes to Maddon’s decision-making, there’s something to get under anyone’s skin. My personal least favorite: taking out starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks in the fifth inning of Game 7 against the Indians. Hendricks was a superstar in 2016. He was in full control of the game and had more than earned the chance to be a hero.

But here’s the thing about all the sound and fury above: When you really get down to it, it signifies nothing. It’s spitting into the wind.

For crying out loud, Maddon led the Cubs to a World Series title. And now he’s getting ready to lead them into the postseason for the third year in a row. Both are firsts in over 100 years, but chances are you knew that already.

Love him unconditionally or despite his quirks, but Maddon, 63, is doing legendary things.

“Listen, it doesn’t matter, really,” he said. “I’m pleased in the sense that what I’ve always believed, I’ve carried here and I haven’t backed down on my belief system regarding how to work with a baseball team, how to run a game, how to help promote and develop young players. All that stuff, nothing has changed.”

Yet Chicago as a baseball town is forever changed, and it’s as good a time as any to give Maddon his due.

“He’s the perfect manager for a young team,” Bryant said, “that’s for sure.”

Yes, president of baseball operations Theo Epstein probably has had an even bigger impact. No doubt, most any manager could look good with Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and the rest of the Cubs roster on his side.

But here the Cubs are, 21 games over .500 in the second half and all but certain to become the first defending World Series champs to reach the postseason since the 2012 Cardinals. They have 288 victories over Maddon’s three seasons, the most since Frank Chance’s teams won 300 from 1909 to 1911.

“It’s important to take a step back and look at the big picture,” Epstein said. “What these teams have accomplished the last three years under his leadership has been really impressive. Every manager of any club, any market, is always going to be criticized, but I couldn’t be more thrilled with Joe. I think one of the best things we ever did was bring him here. He’s a perfect fit for our market and the talent we’ve assembled here.”

Perfect? That’s debatable. But we might as well be honest here: It’s kind of nuts to be driven nuts by the guy.

Follow me on Twitter @SLGreenberg.

Email: sgreenberg@suntimes.com

RELATED STORIES

Try another day: Cubs’ rally falls short in first try at St. Louis clinch

Albert Almora Jr. suffers bruised shoulder hitting wall in St. Louis