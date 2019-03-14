Will MLB rules changes make situational lefties an endangered species?

MESA, Ariz. – Major League Baseball on Thursday announced a multitude of major changes to how the game’s business is conducted and how the game is played – including expanding roster sizes from 25 to 26 and eliminating in-season trades after July 31.

The one with the apparent potential to impact the game the most on the field might also be the one that could make an endangered species out of some left-handed pitchers: requiring a relief pitcher to face at least three batters (or otherwise finish the inning).

“It was a little shocking to be honest that that’s one of the things they came up with,” Cubs left-hander Brian Duensing said. “I think it’ll take jobs away from some pitchers.

“There’s a lot of lefties out there that their career is coming in and getting lefties out. … Some guys make their living by getting a hitter out. Now it might be a little different for them.”

Brian Duensing last season | John Minchillo/Associated Press

The three-batter minimum is among the rules to be implemented starting in 2020. Also among those on the 2020 list are the expanded roster and a September expanded-roster limit of 28 (down from 40).

Among the rules to apply immediately are a reduction of mound visits allowed per game from six to five, a $1 million prize for the winner of the All-Star Home Run Derby, changes in All-Star fan voting and the single trade deadline of July 31 – which means no more waiver trades in August (or September).