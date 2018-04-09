Will postponement allow Anthony Rizzo chance to play in Cubs’ home opener?

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said Sunday he hoped his back was well enough for him to play in the Cubs’ home opener.

That wasn’t going to happen in the wintry conditions Monday at Wrigley Field – when Rizzo was out of the lineup for what would have been a fourth consecutive game.

But with the postponement of the opener to Tuesday, it could give Rizzo a chance to open the home schedule – though manager Joe Maddon was committing to nothing on Monday.

“It’s definitely important to me,” Rizzo said of wanting to play in the home opener. “But at the same time you want to be smart. You can’t play tomorrow and set myself back 10 days, or five or six days.”

Rizzo

Rizzo said the tightness in his lower back has progressively improved in recent days, into Sunday, and the Cubs anticipated a possible return to the lineup Wednesday – until Monday’s postponement eliminated Tuesday’s scheduled day off.

Rizzo has typically dealt once or twice a year with tightness in his upper back, usually costing him no more than two days. This time it was the lower back, and it locked up worse early last week, he said.

He was to be evaluated again Tuesday morning to determine his availability against the Pirates.