Williams preaching, learning patience in White Sox rebuild

CINCINNATI – It was a year ago this month when the White Sox traded Jose Quintana to the Cubs and acquired Eloy Jimenez, Dylan Cease and two other prospects, their third big trade for prospects deal, when Sox executive vice president Ken Williams and senior vice president and general manager Rick Hahn stopped and looked at each other in Hahn’s office.

“We said, ‘Can you believe that all the things we wanted to do, plus a couple of other things, have actually manifested themselves?’ ’’ Williams said.

The Sox rebuild had bolted from the starting block. But where is it now?

Williams says he likes to summarize it this way: “We’re probably ahead of where we have a right to believe we’re supposed to be, but we’re right where we want to be, but not quite where we need to be yet.’’

White Sox executive vice president Ken Williams.

Slowed by injury and development hits since the Chris Sale, Adam Eaton and Quintana trades laid a foundation, the rebuild will test the patience of Williams, Hahn and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, none of whom are patient by nature.

“The patience isn’t about waiting for these young men to be what we think they’re going to be, the patience comes in the major league club taking it on the chin,’’ Williams said. “We’re competitive people and we still want to win like anyone else. Even though we understand where we’re at in the rebuild evolution, I want to win tonight’s game.’’

Wins are hard to come by. The Sox were 30-55 going into their Fourth of July night game against the Reds, a record marked by bad defense, spotty hitting, inconsistent pitching and youth.

More losses means higher draft position but Williams says that’s not the aim. Building a winning culture in a losing environment is, but as left-hander Carlos Rodon says, that’s a challenge for the players.

“You have to learn how to win games,’’ Rodon said, “but you have to win games to learn how to be a winner. It sounds stupid, but that’s how it is.’’

Williams wants now to “to see progress in our young players and the players you think you’re going to be counting on in the future, and you don’t want them to get used to losing.’’

The losses are sapping fan optimism that was soaring alongside the farm system’s rapid rise in rankings last winter, one that helped Hahn get recognized as Chicago Person of the Year by one sports publication. But poor performance on the major league level, and injuries to top prospects including Jake Burger, Luis Robert, Eloy Jimenez and Dane Dunning in the farm system as well as the struggles of Yoan Moncada, Lucas Giolito and Carson Fulmer in Chicago has deflated the Sox balloon. What’s more, top pitching prospects who are healthy, like Michael Kopech and Alec Hansen, have had their share of struggles.

Projections from outside the organization that the Sox would win by perhaps 2019 and for sure 2020 are now viewed as overly optimistic.

“People said that because of talent they see,’’ Williams said. “But things happened.’’

And now more patience is needed. When will the Sox win again?

The talent will “tell us when we’re ready to win,’’ Williams said.

Williams is sure of this — the current Sox are getting what they need about the fundamentals from manager Rick Renteria and his coaching staff. The message is being delivered, Williams said emphatically.

“That dialog is constant and I can assure our fans that these coaches’ work ethic is second to none, their communication level is off the charts and we are in good hands with regards to how and what our coaches are communicating,’’ Williams said.

“The players have to go out and execute. And with young players sometimes you get the execution and sometimes you don’t. So you evaluate them: Are they focused, committed to getting better? And are they best served (learning in the majors) or should they go back and learn things where there aren’t as many eyes on them.’’

Williams sent Joe Crede, Jon Garland and Jose Contreras to the minors, and they all came back and helped win a World Series. Would the Sox send someone like Moncada to Class AAA?

“The answer to that question is ‘not today’ but you want to see growth, focus and commitment,’’ he said, adding it hasn’t been discussed.

At 54, Williams, a go-for-it GM who oversaw the 2005 World Series season with Hahn as his assistant, said he prefers “a quieter style of leadership these days” as Hahn stands front and center as the Sox face of the rebuild.

He dismisses the notion Hahn talked him into a teardown.

“I know what I read,’’ he said. “That’s funny, because we jointly came to a decision to do this and have been in lockstep all the way.’’

And all in.

“I find it rejuvenating,’’ he said. “I literally can’t be more excited about doing this as I am right now.’’