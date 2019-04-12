Willson Contreras hits 2 home runs in Cubs’ win over Angels

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras gestures after he hit a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Friday, April 12, 2019, in Chicago. | Matt Marton/Associated Press

After making the All-Star team, Willson Contreras slumped in the second half last season. He vowed to be better and learn from his mistakes.

So far, Contreras has seemingly done just that.

Contreras’ bounce-back season is off to a strong start. He had another big game Friday in the Cubs’ 5-1 win over the Mike Trout-less Angels at Wrigley Field.

With the wind blowing out, Contreras went 3-for-4 with two home runs — including his second-longest career homer, a Statcast-estimated 460-foot bomb to Waveland Avenue.

Contreras, who is 11-for-33 (.333) with seven walks and nine RBI this season, is more disciplined than ever at the plate. In past years, he said he would’ve been recklessly swinging for the fences if the wind was howling like it was Friday.

“For me last year, whenever I saw the wind blowing out, I would just try to hit something in the air or hit a 1,000-foot homer but it didn’t work out,” said Contreras, who is already halfway to his home run total from last season (10) just 12 games into this season.

That just goes to show how far Contreras has come. And manager Joe Maddon also noticed a change in Contreras’ demeanor.

“He’s really trying [to control his emotions],” Maddon said. “He still has his moments, but he’s much more subdued in a sense, but we’ve got to keep him there, this guy is the best, I mean, physically talented best catcher in the National League.”

Contreras was just as strong behind the plate as he was at it. With catcher Victor Caratini out for at least a month with a broken bone in his left hand, Contreras guided left-hander Cole Hamels through eight innings, the longest by a Cubs starter this season.

Even with the wind blowing in favor of batters, Hamels’ command was on point. He allowed four hits and one run, while retiring six batters and walking zero. The Angels’ lone run came from first baseman Albert Pujols, who hit a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Hamels’ strong performance was an encore to right-hander Jose Quintana’s impressive seven-inning outing against the Pirate on Thursday. Their back-to-back quality starts were just what the Cubs’ rotation needed after a rocky first two weeks of the season.

“When the game goes quick, you’re given a lot better opportunities to go deeper in a ballgame and that’s what we’d like to do,” Hamels said. “The bullpen has had to carry some serious load the first couple of weeks, so now it’s our time to finally get into that rhythm and that was one of the best things to see from Q yesterday what he was able to do, that’s the sort of friendly competition we have on the staff. That we’re really trying to focus on is not overshadow each other but trying to promote playing better and trying to get the best out of each other and just trying to raise and elevate our game.”

After the Cubs won consecutive games for the first time this season, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who hit a two-run homer in the first inning, said it’s nice to see the starting pitching starting to take a turn for the better and get back into the flow of the season.

“It’s nice to win a few now, settle in now,” Rizzo said. “Guys get clean outings, get some knocks, kind of cross out all the check list of beginning of the season stuff which guys are still doing and we’re still doing, so I think we pitch like we do and we continue to have good at-bats, it’s a good form of success.”