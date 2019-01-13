The Windy City Bulls put a very cool spin on their jerseys by replacing the text with images of American sign language spelling out “BULLS” as part of Deaf Awareness Night on Saturday.
The G-League affiliate wore the uniforms in a 120-96 loss to the Greensboro Swarm, which came part of a night that included a bobblehead giveaway and an auction with proceeds going to the Illinois Association of the Deaf.
Here’s a look at the special uniforms being worn by guards Brandon Sampson and Jon Octeus:
The uniforms were originally revealed in October as part the announcement for the special night. When that first happened, Bulls star Zach LaVine, who previously worked with a deaf school in Minnesota when he played for the Timberwolves, showed his support by posting a video on Twitter showing him using sign language (he was also shouting out Starbucks for opening its first ASL-friendly store in the country):
The Windy City Bulls will also auction off the uniforms worn Saturday night with proceeds going to the Illinois Association of the Deaf.