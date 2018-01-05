Winfield’s Bradie Tennell completes near-perfect skate to win national title
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Rising star Bradie Tennell’s near-perfect free skate Friday night earned her a national title and almost certainly a spot on the U.S. team for next month’s Olympics.
Tennell, a Winfield native, was spotless in the short program two days ago, then as the final skater in the long program she didn’t miss a trick under tremendous pressure. Her top competitors, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen, already had put down superb routines.
Nagasu capped a sensationally sweet comeback with a flowing performance to finish second, virtually assuring a spot in next month’s Olympics — a berth she was denied four years ago by the selection committee.
Chen, the defending champion, was third.
The three women headed to the Pyeongchang Games will be announced Saturday.