Winners and losers: How the NFL draft will impact the Bears’ veteran players

Akiem Hicks has more guaranteed money attached to his name than anyone else on the Bears roster. But that nagging feeling — that someone is trying to come take his job — still hasn’t gone away.

“I hate the draft,” the defensive end said earlier this month. “Somebody coming to replace me.”

Every NFL opportunity has to come from somewhere. Here are the Bears’ winners and losers — veterans whose jobs are threatened, or safer, as a result of the seven-person draft haul:

WINNER: Jordan Howard. The Bears promised Howard they wouldn’t trade him, and they didn’t. Running back Saquon Barkley didn’t miraculously fall in their laps during the draft, either. And then, for the first time since 2013, they didn’t select a running back.

Jordan Howard is entering his third season. (Getty Images)

Oregon State’s Ryan Nall is an intriguing undrafted free agent signing, but he won’t threaten Howard’s playing time. Coach Matt Nagy figures to lean on Howard just as much as John Fox did.

LOSERS: Nick Kwiatkoski now — and maybe Danny Trevathan later?. The Bears drafted Roquan Smith No. 8 overall to start on Day 1 instead of Kwiatkoski.

Trevathan has been one of the team’s better players when healthy — but injuries and a one-game suspension limited him to 20 starts of a possible 36 games for the Bears.

When the Bears took Joel Iyiegbuniwe in the fourth round, though, one wondered whether the team was preparing for an eventual life without both Trevathan and Kwiatkoski, who each have two years left on their contracts.

General manager Ryan Pace said the drafting of two inside linebackers wasn’t a referendum on Trevathan and Kwiatkoski’s job security.

“Just add competition,” he said. “As much of that as we have, the better we’ll be.”

Kwiatkoski will move into a reserve role, fighting John Timu, Jonathan Anderson and Iyiegbuniwe for, probably, two total backup spots. Iyiegbuniwe has an edge; teams typically don’t cut rookies picked in the fourth round.

WINNER: Adrian Amos. Many mock drafts had the Bears taking the safety’s replacement in the first round: either Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick or Florida State’s Derwin James.

When the Bears didn’t —they failed to draft a single defensive back — they showed how much confidence in Amos following his breakout 2017 season.

A contract extension seems likely to follow. He’s entering the last year of his rookie deal.

LOSER: Hroniss Grasu. Three years after Ryan Pace drafted the center in the third round, his Bears future is in serious jeopardy. Their selection of Iowa’s James Daniels in the second round Friday seemed to seal his fate.

Daniels will start the season at guard and cross-train to play center behind Cody Whitehair. Recovered from a torn hamstring this year, Eric Kush is yet another guard who can play center.

Grasu’s only chance to make the team is as its second option at center. Right now, he appears to be its fourth.

WINNER: Bobby Massie. Even with the right tackle entering the final year of his contract, the Bears didn’t draft a developmental project behind him. The Bears’ swing tackle, Bradley Sowell, is 28, the same age as Massie.

LOSER: Kevin White. The former first-round pick wasn’t going to get his fifth-year option for 2019 picked up next month, regardless of how many receivers the Bears drafted.

Now it’s fair to wonder where he fits on the 2018 team. Second-round pick Anthony Miller slots in behind free agent signees Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel in Matt Nagy’s new offense.

That leaves White as the fourth priority, at best, on a team that will carry five or six receivers. There will be a roster squeeze at the position, then. Javon Wims, the team’s seventh round pick, will be given a chance to make the team. Unlike White, Josh Bellamy and Bennie Fowler can play special teams.

White will have to prove himself in training camp. Unlike last year, the Bears have other options.