Email: ‘‘[On Dec. 30 in Kane County], I saw small mixed groups of Lapland longspurs [photo above] and horned larks. These birds, often in the company of snow buntings, cluster at side of the road after a snowfall.’’ — Dr. Elizabeth Pector

A: On country drives in winter, you’ll see those clusters. I always wonder what they’re eating in the snowy landscape.

LAST WORD