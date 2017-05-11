Wisconsin moves into our B1G No. 1 spot — but we don’t have to like it

It’s Bucky or bust.

There will be no Big Ten participant in college football’s annual four-team playoff unless Wisconsin gets from 9-0 to 13-0, which will require beating Iowa and Michigan at home, Minnesota on the road and then the East division champion — Ohio State? Penn State? Michigan State? — in the conference title game.

Who’s betting on the Badgers?

I’m not. I still see a very good, but not great, team with a dangerously flawed passing game and a list of vanquished opponents that doesn’t offer anything conclusive about the Badgers’ belonging among the nation’s elite.

Running back Jonathan Taylor and the Wisconsin Badgers are the undisputed best in the Big Ten … OK, maybe. But a playoff team? Maybe not. (AP/Darron Cummings)

Pretty much everyone who votes in a national poll or ranks the Big Ten’s teams now has Wisconsin ahead of the rest of the league. I do, as you’ll see below. Yet how many of us would pick the Badgers to beat Ohio State or Penn State on a neutral field one week from now? I can’t say with any conviction that I would.

Is Wisconsin — whose best victory came in sloppy, unimpressive fashion at home against Northwestern — the class of the league? Is Ohio State, which just got destroyed by 31 points at Iowa? Is it one of the Buckeyes’ fellow two-loss teams (Penn State, Michigan State, Michigan)? Is it three-loss Iowa or even the three-loss Wildcats, who dealt the Hawkeyes their last defeat and have won four in a row?

We just don’t know. Well, I don’t. And that’s why I’m betting the playoff will go on — for the first time — without the Big Ten.

Question of the week

What will the playoff committee’s new rankings look like on Tuesday?

Georgia and Alabama almost certainly will remain 1-2. Notre Dame should stay put at No. 3 after its victory over Wake Forest. The only mystery is whether or not Oklahoma will move up from No. 5 after its huge win at Oklahoma State. That would mean swapping spots with last week’s No. 4, Clemson, which is coming off a clutch comeback win at NC State.

I’ll take it beyond four and predict the top 10 will be, in order, Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Oklahoma, TCU, Miami, Wisconsin, Washington and Auburn.

Say what?

“Going for three in a row?”

A reader named Joseph sent me that short — but effective — email after a Week 10 preview in which I predicted Northwestern would lose at Nebraska. Much as I’d predicted the ’Cats would lose to Michigan State the week before, and to Iowa the week before that. Wrong much, dude?

I saw Joseph’s email again Sunday morning and it felt like a clean, hard jab to the jaw. Short, but effective. Good stuff.

Big Ten power rankings

1. Wisconsin (9-0, 6-0): Congrats on the monumental victory over — who was it again? — Indiana.

2. Penn State (7-2, 4-2): Remember 2016, when the ball always seemed to bounce the Nittany Lions’ way? These things have a way of evening out.

3. Ohio State (7-2, 5-1 Big Ten): Can we all agree the 55-24 debacle in Iowa City was the worst loss of Urban Meyer’s career?

4. Michigan State (7-2, 5-1): Beating Penn State on a kick at the gun was the perfect way to bounce back from overtime defeat in Evanston.

5. Iowa (6-3, 3-3): If the Hawkeyes go to Madison and pound Wisconsin like they did Ohio State, maybe they should get back on the bus and head straight for Tuscaloosa, Ala. Hey, just spit-balling here.

6. Michigan (7-2, 4-2): It wasn’t long ago that the Wolverines couldn’t find a running game to save their lives, but look at them now — Karan Higdon and Chris Evans just went for 200 and 191 yards, respectively, in a romp over Minnesota. Look out for this team down the stretch.

7. Northwestern (6-3, 4-2): The offensive line I’ve been ripping on all season performed like a well-oiled machine at Nebraska. The worm has indeed turned.

8. Nebraska (4-5, 3-3): At Minnesota, at Penn State, home against Iowa. Any chance there are there two wins in there?

9. Purdue (4-5, 2-4): When even the Boilermakers are beating Illinois by three touchdowns … well, let’s just say good for them.

10. Rutgers (4-5, 3-3): A 3-1 stretch and — boom — they’re talking contract extension for Chris Ash in Jersey.

11. Minnesota (4-5, 1-5): It’s awfully hard to win when your passing game is nonexistent.

12. Maryland (4-5, 2-4): The remaining opponents are Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State. Good luck with that.

13. Indiana (3-6, 0-6): This is a team that outplayed Ohio State for a half and took Michigan to overtime. Go figure.

14. Illinois (2-7, 0-6): Illini vs. Hoosiers, Saturday in Champaign. Contain your excitement if you can.

