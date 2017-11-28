For the first time this season, the Big Ten has cracked the College Football Playoff top four.
And for the first time in the four-year history of the playoff, we’ve got a tangible picture of a playoff that doesn’t feature big, bad Alabama.
Wisconsin, the lone Power 5 unbeaten team at 12-0, moved into the No. 4 spot Tuesday night. The Badgers trail No. 3 Oklahoma (11-1), No. 2 Auburn (10-2) and No. 1 Clemson (11-0) and are set to face No. 8 Ohio State (10-2) in a Big Ten title game Saturday in Indianapolis that will make or break their season.
Will the Buckeyes get into the final four with a victory over Wisconsin? Too soon to tell. The likely next step would be furious speculation and arguing over OSU’s case vs. No. 5 Alabama’s.
No. 6 Georgia (11-1) stands poised to steal Auburn’s spot by beating the Tigers in a rematch in the SEC title game in Atlanta. Auburn is the only twice-beaten team in the current four, but it picked up enormous momentum with November victories over then-No. 1s Georgia and Alabama.
No. 7 Miami (10-1) gets Clemson in the ACC title game in Charlotte with, it would seem, a playoff spot at stake for the winner.
In all likelihood, Oklahoma must beat No. 11 TCU (10-2) — for the second time this season — in the Big 12 title game in Arlington, Texas, or else that league will be shut out.
