Wisconsin enters playoff top four behind Clemson, Auburn and Oklahoma

Running back Jonathan Taylor and the Wisconsin Badgers are in prime position to make the playoff for the first time. (AP/Darron Cummings)

For the first time this season, the Big Ten has cracked the College Football Playoff top four.

And for the first time in the four-year history of the playoff, we’ve got a tangible picture of a playoff that doesn’t feature big, bad Alabama.

Wisconsin, the lone Power 5 unbeaten team at 12-0, moved into the No. 4 spot Tuesday night. The Badgers trail No. 3 Oklahoma (11-1), No. 2 Auburn (10-2) and No. 1 Clemson (11-0) and are set to face No. 8 Ohio State (10-2) in a Big Ten title game Saturday in Indianapolis that will make or break their season.

Will the Buckeyes get into the final four with a victory over Wisconsin? Too soon to tell. The likely next step would be furious speculation and arguing over OSU’s case vs. No. 5 Alabama’s.

No. 6 Georgia (11-1) stands poised to steal Auburn’s spot by beating the Tigers in a rematch in the SEC title game in Atlanta. Auburn is the only twice-beaten team in the current four, but it picked up enormous momentum with November victories over then-No. 1s Georgia and Alabama.

No. 7 Miami (10-1) gets Clemson in the ACC title game in Charlotte with, it would seem, a playoff spot at stake for the winner.

In all likelihood, Oklahoma must beat No. 11 TCU (10-2) — for the second time this season — in the Big 12 title game in Arlington, Texas, or else that league will be shut out.

