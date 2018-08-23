Commissioner sets $5K bond for Wisconsin receiver facing sexual assault charges

A court commissioner has set a $5,000 signature bond for Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus, who faces sexual assault charges.

Prosecutors charged Cephus with second- and third-degree sexual assault on Monday. Investigators say he raped two drunken women in his apartment in April.

Cephus made his initial court appearance Thursday. The proceeding lasted less than five minutes, with Court Commissioner Brian Asmus granting prosecutors’ request for a $5,000 signature bond and setting a preliminary hearing for Sept. 6. Cephus, who wore a blue suit, said nothing.

Cephus’ attorneys told reporters after the proceeding that he is innocent.

In a tweet late Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, Cephus didn't specify what he is accused of but denied any wrongdoing and said he has been wrongfully accused. | John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP

Jamie Dickey, one of Cephus’ coaches at Stratford Academy in Georgia, attended the hearing in a show of support for Cephus. He told reporters that a lot of people will owe Cephus an apology when the case is over.