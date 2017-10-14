With a few more playoff ‘nuts,’ is Arrieta the next free agent Lester?

LOS ANGELES – When Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta hits the free agent market in the next few weeks, his agent, Scott Boras, figures to have the top available postseason starter to offer to the highest bidder.

“He’s a squirrel that’s got a lot of nuts in his tree,” Boras said of Arrieta, whose next start in his final postseason for the Cubs comes in Game 4 against the Dodgers next week at home.

But could Boras be bringing the next Jon Lester to market for a young, talented team that expects to turn the corner on its rebuild? A player who brings credibility and promise to a team such as the rebuilding Braves or somebody else that needs the buy-in from young, developing players to take the next step.

And what could that be worth? Lester got six years and $155 million from the Cubs – who have been repaid for their investment with three consecutive appearances in the NLCS.

Scott Boras and client Jake Arrieta after Arrieta's no-hitter at Dodger Stadium in 2015.

“I think it’s the reality of the willingness of the player to take his time to communicate with players,” Boras said, comparing Arrieta’s value to what Lester did for the Cubs. “If you talk to [Kyle] Hendricks and you go talk to the younger pitchers that are there, is Jake available to them? Is he there? Is he that guy? In addition to his performance? Guys can perform like No. 1s, but the leadership dynamic is different from that.

“I think it’s rather obvious that Jake has a big-game cool about him,” Boras said. “It’s something that players want to learn about and know about. He proved it in the World Series. He also has a logic about him. When Jake gets hit and he has a rough outing, he always has that same cool to come back and focus on the positives rather than what occurred. He has resiliency.”

It’s hard to imagine the Cubs having close to the success they have had the past three years without Arrieta – or Lester for that matter.

And as he raised his profile, and free agent price tag, beyond the Cubs’ willing range, his influence likely will continue to be felt in Chicago through the likes of Hendricks, Mike Montgomery and other young pitchers.

Never mind what he might mean for those at his next stop.

Just think Lester. Boras certainly has.

“Jon Lester is a big-game winner,” Boras said. “He came to the Cubs as a big-game winner. He’s a great postseason pitcher. He has that resume.”

And quite a few nuts in his own tree.

Rondon in, Wilson out

The Cubs considered an extra pitcher for their NLCS roster, Maddon said, but eventually decided to make just one change: removing left-handed reliever Justin Wilson and adding right-hander Hector Rondon.

With the Dodgers’ lefty-hitting Corey Seager out for the series because of a bad back, the Cubs saw less need for the extra lefty in the pen, and Rondon also provides insurance early in the series for closer Wade Davis.

NLCS roster

Pitchers (11): Right-handers Arrieta, Hendricks, John Lackey, Davis, Carl Edwards Jr., Pedro Strop, Rondon; left-handers Jose Quintana, Lester, Montgomery and Brian Duensing.

Non-pitchers (14): C Willson Contreras, C Alex Avila, 1B Anthony Rizzo, 2B Javy Baez, 3B Kris Bryant, SS Addison Russell, IF Tommy La Stella, IF/OF Ben Zobrist, IF/OF Ian Happ, LF Kyle Schwarber, RF Jason Heyward, OF Jon Jay, OF Albert Almora Jr., OF Leonys Martin.

NLCS rotation

The Cubs firmed up their NLCS rotation plans Saturday with no surprises.

Lester (vs. Rich Hill) in Game 2, Sunday; Hendricks (vs. Yu Darvish) in Game 3, Tuesday; Arrieta (vs. Alex Wood) in Game 4, Wednesday.

