With Brewers next, Cubs miss chance to sweep Pirates

Manager Joe Maddon wasn’t ready to give the Cubs’ upcoming series with Milwaukee too much significance.

“We’ve done decently against them this year so far. The significance is Monday’s game, (and before) which we have to take care of Sunday first,” Maddon said before the Cubs lost 7-1 to the Pirates and missed the chance to sweep and take over first place in the NL Central. “I think the best way to approach when you’re playing really good teams within your division is to not get too farsighted. This is the micro time, man. It’s about Monday. Then it will be about Tuesday. Then it will be about Wednesday.”

Of course, it’s natural to think about the Brewers games and what they could mean for the pennant race. Milwaukee enters the series a half-game ahead of the Cubs for the division lead and looks like a potential threat to contend all season. Yet Maddon wouldn’t attach anything extra to the series, which starts Monday at Miller Park in Milwaukee.

Instead, Maddon warned against getting “caught in the macro moment.”

Fog envelops Wrigley Field during the fourth inning of Sunday's Cubs-Pirates game at Wrigley Field. | Getty Images

“Don’t do it. Just don’t do it. I’m still concerned with today. (Pirates pitcher Ivan) Nova presents some challenges with the way he pitches against our guys. I’ve already broken down (Milwaukee’s Junior) Guerra for tomorrow,” Maddon said. “He’s been very good against us. That’s where I’m at. I want our players to be the same way. I really believe that if you approach the entire season that way you’ll be better off.”

Despite the loss, the way the Cubs have approached things recently has worked out. They entered Sunday winners of eight of nine and 11 of 13 and had already won their fifth straight series.

That said, much of Sunday was a struggle at a soggy and cool Wrigley Field.

Pittsburgh took a 1-0 lead in the first when Josh Harrison led off with a homer against Kyle Hendricks.

Facing Nova, the Cubs didn’t threaten until the third. With two outs, Harrison’s throw to Josh Bell was wide on what should’ve been an inning-ending groundout, allowing Javier Baez to reach. Jason Heyward followed with a single, but Kris Bryant struck out to end the threat.

The fourth is when the fog, which was an intermittent presence the rets of the game, rolled into a soggy Wrigley Field. But Kyle Schwarber ended the inning by making a routine catch on a high fly ball by Gregory Polanco.

The Cubs had their next chance in the fifth when Addison Russell led off with a single and Chris Gimenez reached on a Jordy Mercer error. But Tommy La Stella, pinch-hitting for Hendricks, grounded into a double play and Baez then struck out to keep the Cubs off the scoreboard.

Hendricks went five innings, allowing the Harrison homer and just three hits on 86 pitches. And the Pirates immediately capitalized on Maddon’s decision to take him out by scoring five times in the sixth.

Brian Duensing allowed Elias Diaz’s RBI single and was replaced by Luke Farrell after loading the bases. The first batter Farrell faced was Polanco, whose triple into the right-field corner cleared the bases and gave Pittsburgh a 5-0 lead. Mercer followed with an RBI single of his own.