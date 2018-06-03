With Carlos Rodon nearing return, Dylan Covey states case to stay in rotation

Carlos Rodon will likely return to the White Sox rotation soon. On Sunday, Dylan Covey made his case to keep starting when Rodon comes back.

In his fourth rehab start (third with Class AAA Charlotte), Rodon threw 92 pitches over five innings allowed six hits and two runs while striking out eight. Rodon’s next start on regular rest would be Friday, though Sox manager Rick Renteria didn’t say if the left-hander’s next appearance would be in the majors or minors.

As for Covey, he lowered his ERA to 2.82 by going five innings and giving up one unearned run while striking out seven.

“Definitely I’ve figured some things out. From spring training this year and going forward, I think I get a little bit better every outing,” Covey said. “Even in Triple-A, I was getting better every outing and I’m just going to keep working hard and doing what I’m doing and hopefully things keep working out for me.”

Dylan Covey went five innings during Sunday's game. | AP

Right is right?

Yoan Moncada has been almost two different hitters this season.

Entering Sunday’s game, Moncada was hitting .268 with a .348 on-base percentage and .493 slugging percentage off of right-handed pitchers. But against lefties, the switch-hitting Moncada was slashing just .167/.241/.229.

Because of that, Renteria had Tim Anderson lead off and Moncada bat sixth against Milwaukee lefty Brent Suter. And the move paid off for Moncada, who had a triple and walk against Suter before striking out in the eighth against left-hander Dan Jennings.

Asked about Moncada’s right-handed at-bats, Renteria said “a couple were OK” but “there’s still some work to be done.”

“I think it’s still the soft stuff down out of the zone a little bit. He’ll continue to adjust,” Renteria said. “The looks when he comes into the dugout are more a curiosity look in terms of what he might be thinking about, what he might do the next time. He’s a work in progress.”

Friends and competitors

Named the organization’s May minor league pitcher of the month, Class A pitcher Blake Battenfield is one of many prospects who sees an opportunity to make his mark in a rebuilding Sox organization. Pitching at Kannapolis, Battenfield went 4-0 with a 1.16 ERA over five starts to earn the award.

And like other prospects, Battenfield is trying to move up, something that can lead to competition among teammates.

“It’s a weird feeling knowing ‘OK, I want guys especially on the Intimidators right now because I’m really good friends with all of them, I want them to do well,” he said. “But you are still competing for the same job. It’s a weird complex.”

Briefly

Chris Volstad earned the win despite not retiring a batter. With two outs in the sixth and Volstad on the mound to face his first batter, Alfredo Gonzalez caught Milwaukee’s Jonathan Villar stealing. The Sox then scored three in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good, and Volstad was replaced by Joakim Soria to start the seventh.

– Legendary Milwaukee radio announcer Bob Uecker joined Ken “Hawk” Harrelson for the bottom of the third and top of the fourth innings of Sunday’s WGN TV broadcast.

– Class AA reliever Brad Goldberg, who appeared in 11 games for the Sox last year, was dealt to Arizona for cash considerations.