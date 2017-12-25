With end likely near, 5 moments that defined John Fox’s Bears career

John Fox will begin game preparation Tuesday for what figures to be his last game as the Bears’ head coach.

How did he get here? A look at five moments — some Fox’s fault, some not — that swung his three-year Bears tenure:

The Jay decision

A month after Fox and general manager Ryan Pace were hired in 2015, they went to the NFL Scouting Combine and failed to endorse their inherited quarterback. Jay Cutler’s salary for the upcoming year was guaranteed, but $10 million of his 2016 salary kicked in the next month, as long as he was still on the Bears’ roster.

After evaluating Cutler, Pace and Fox decided to keep him for 2015 — which, because of the contract framing, meant 2016, too.

“I think there’s a talent level there,” Fox said in March 2015, “that, obviously, we feel good enough to explore.”

Pace looked at trading up for Marcus Mariota in that year’s draft, to no avail. Cutler had perhaps his best season in 2015, but all that did was get offensive coordinator Adam Gase hired away by the Dolphins.

The Bears wouldn’t hit reset on the quarterback position until this year — a mistake, in retrospect. The Bears’ rebuild didn’t get into full swing until Fox’s third year, when he needed to win games to keep his job.

L’affaire White

With no quarterbacks worthy of the No. 7 pick — Jameis Winston and Mariota went No. 1 and 2, respectively — the Bears drafted wide receiver Kevin White in 2015. White missed mandatory minicamp with shin pain, but Fox downplayed its severity, calling his receiver day-to-day even after he started training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

“It’s not a long-term problem,” Fox said at camp. “Like any injury — a blister could become a long-term problem if you don’t treat it right.”

White never ran without pain, and was shut down Aug. 15 for shin surgery. He didn’t play again that season, and has since played only five games in three years.

His injuries have crushed the Bears — it’s hard to rebuild when you whiff on such a high pick — but Fox’s public insistence that White would be fine hurt his relationship with the media, and some fans, before he ever coached a game.

A bloody 2016

The Bears lost three different quarterbacks to season-ending injuries last year.

Jay Cutler missed five games with a thumb injury and later was placed on injured reserve after tearing the labrum in his throwing arm.

His replacement after the thumb injury, Brian Hoyer, broke his left arm against the Packers.

“If you look at what’s happened to us in the first half — just at the quarterback position, it’s enough to cripple a lot of teams,” Fox said last year.

Matt Barkley — who was only on the team because Connor Shaw broke his left leg in the preseason — led the team in starts.

How rare were the Bears’ quarterback injuries? They haven’t had a signal-caller miss a single snap because of injuries this year.

They finished last season with 19 players on IR.

Trubisky time

Pace’s decision to trade four picks to move up one spot and draft Mitch Trubisky No. 2 overall in April might have solved the Bears’ quarterback problem. If it does, it was a home run. But it t also distanced the GM’s timeline from that of his head coach.

Pace will likely survive the offseason — it’s impossible to judge him without knowing how Trubisky turns out.If Fox doesn’t, it will be because he didn’t win enough games. A plug-and-play defender or wide receiver drafted No. 3 overall — Solomon Thomas? Jamal Adams? Corey Davis? — might have changed that calculus. A league-average performance from Mike Glennon would have helped, too.

The replay

It was a major blow, both practically and symbolically, when Fox threw the challenge flag after Benny Cunningham dove for the pylon Nov. 12. Fox thought he’d scored a touchdown. The ball was spotted at the 2, where the Bears faced first-and-goal.

When officials looked at the replay, they spotted something: Cunningham had fumbled the ball into the end zone and out of bounds. They gave the ball to the Packers in a game the Bears would lose by — you guessed it — seven.

“Maybe you can see (the fumble) after looking at it 50 times, like some people are able to do,” Fox said. “But during our look, during the game, that wasn’t even discussed.”

Any hope for a strong second half — the Bears entered the game 3-5 — was crushed. They wouldn’t win again for a month.

