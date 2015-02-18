With ‘healthy’ cap, No. 7 pick, Bears GM Pace has plenty of offseason ammo

New Bears general manager Ryan Pace plans to build through the draft — like every other GM in the NFL. But with quick, veteran fixes likely in the transition to a 3-4 defense, the Bears are likely to be aggressive in free agency as well.

“We’re healthy with the cap right now. So if we want to be [aggressive] we can,” Pace said. “Cliff Stein [the Bears’ salary cap honcho] has done an excellent job in that.

“It’s just [a matter of] measuring which positions are strong in the draft, and we’re [evaluating] that right now. But if there is a player that we know can upgrade us right now, we’ll attack it.

“I’ll know the positions that are strong, areas that we can attack. And we’ll do that — we’ll be calculated. In a perfect world, you address a lot of your needs in free agency to open up the draft for the best player available.”

First things first, though and this week’s scouting combine is all about preparing for the draft. With the No. 7 and No. 39 overall picks in the draft, Pace has an opportunity to acquire immediate help. In 2012, Phil Emery struck out with his initial first-round pick in Boise State defensive end Shea McClellin at No. 19 (two picks ahead of Chandler Jones to the Patriots), but struck gold with South Carolina wide receiver Alshon Jeffery at No. 45. In all likelihood, Pace will have to do better than that in his first draft in May.

Not unexpectedly, Pace declined to discuss the Bears’ needs in either the draft or the offseason. But with the state of the defense, the transition to a 3-4, it’s safe to say that almost every position on that side of the ball is eligible for an upgrade.

“That’s ongoing,” Pace said. “We’re establishing some of that internally. I’d rather keep some of that in-house for now. But I’m excited about free agency approaching and the draft. We’ll be able to address those [needs].”

Pace would not even address the strengths and weaknesses of this year’s draft. According to draft experts, the strongest positions are wide receiver, pass rusher (including 3-4 outside linebackers), inside linebackers and running backs. The weaker positions are quarterbacks (after Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston) and safety.

“I don’t want to get into those specifics,” Pace said. “It’s up to me and our staff to find the right players in the draft, so I don’t want to talk about the strengths and weaknesses of this year’s draft.”

There’s no question the Bears need help at safety. But Pace acknowledged that is a difficult position to judge.

“I think the reason why [safety] is difficult is because it’s such an instinctive position,” Pace said. “If there’s an area where scouts, where we make mistakes, it’s judging instincts. So when I think of a safety — No. 1 instincts, ball skills and open-field tackling. So sometimes the ball is coming out quick in the college game now in a spread offense, but I think the No. 1 reason why that position gets misevaluated sometimes is because of the instincts.”

The workouts get much of the attention at the combine, but they’re generally overrated, according to NFL people and Pace is no different.

“We go through the process here, but really the most important thing I get out of this is the interviews we do and the medical. I think we’v got to be really cautious about some guy working out well in shorts. The film is the No. 1 priority when you look at these [players].”

This will be the first test for not only Pace, but the rest of his personnel staff — particularly Pace’s right-hand man, Josh Lucas, the Harvard-educated director of player personnel. Lucas was a scout for the Saints when Pace was the director of player personnel.

Pace still is glowing over that hire.

“I smile when you say his name because that was a huge get for us. That’s something that I think goes a little unnoticed,” Pace said. “I felt like Josh was one of the top evaluators in New Orleans and for me to have him here with me sharing a lot of my philosophies … I mean he’s a Harvard graduate … he’s going to be huge in what we do and he’s been a big asset already for me.”