With high expectations, Fire welcome Nicolas Gaitan

The Fire aren’t entirely sure when Nicolas Gaitan will make his debut. They are quite sure what they’re expecting when he gets up to speed.

“Although all the roles within a team are important, some are more key. We believe that the style of football we wish to share, one that is a winning style and one that will be enjoyed by our fans, our team needs that dynamic, creative, offensive midfielder,” Fire president and general manager Nelson Rodriguez told reporters Thursday at a news conference.

“In Nico Gaitan, we believe we’ve acquired such a player.”

Gaitan, 31, was acquired March 14 and practiced with the Fire for the first time Thursday. And during Gaitan’s introduction to the media, Rodriguez and coach Veljko Paunovic were effusive in their praise of a player who’s expected to fill a hole that’s plagued the Fire for years.

“We’ve been looking for a long time, for a player with his qualities and his profile and can play the role of the creative, attacking player. A game-changer,” Paunovic said. “That void we’ve had all this time, since (I’ve been) here. We were looking for somebody to fill it. Now that he’s here, I think there’s nothing to change (tactically). We just have to fill that gap, that spot that we were missing.”

By Saturday’s game at SeatGeek Stadium against the New York Red Bulls (1-1-1, 4 points), Gaitan will have trained with the Fire twice. Whether that’s enough time to get him ready to play after four months without game action remains to be seen, but the Fire (0-2-1, 1 point) won’t rush their new player to the field.

Gaitan said maybe he’s not ready to play 90 minutes, but did practice with a team in China and had been working with a trainer in his native Argentina.

“We are eager to have him on the field as soon as possible but we don’t want to (take) some steps or be anxious about it and make the wrong decision,” Paunovic said.

Gaitan, meanwhile, made it clear he knows why the Fire decided to bring him to Chicago. He didn’t seem flustered by the high expectations Paunovic and Rodriguez have for his tenure with the Fire, which makes sense considering his resume that includes stops with Benfica (Portugal) and Atletico Madrid (Spain).

“I’ve been in soccer for many years. They know what I bring to the table,” Gaitan said through a translator. “They certainly have followed me and my trajectory for several years. They know what I can do. That’s why they brought me here. I don’t feel pressure. I do feel flattered for the kind words that they’ve said here today.”

That figures, since Gaitan credited conversations with Paunovic for getting him to the Fire. Gaitan said he thinks he and Paunovic see the game the same way.

“That gives me a sense of calm,” Gaitan said, “and it makes me feel good about being here.”